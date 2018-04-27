Diego Maradona leaves Al Fujairah after failing to secure automatic promotion

Diego Maradona had been tasked with taking Al Fujairah back to the top flight after a two-year absence

Diego Maradona has left his position as coach of Al Fujairah after they missed out on automatic promotion from the United Arab Emirates' second division.

The 57-year-old former Argentina international and World Cup winner had been in charge since May.

A 1-1 draw with Khorfakkan on Friday meant they could not finish higher than third in the table

It was Maradona's second managerial spell in the UAE, after spending a year in charge of Al-Wasl.

He also managed the Argentina national team from 2008 to 2010.