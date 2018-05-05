League One
Northampton17:30Oldham
Venue: Sixfields Stadium

Northampton Town v Oldham Athletic

Match report to follow.

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Wigan452811688295995
2Blackburn452712680394193
3Shrewsbury452512860382287
4Rotherham452371572531976
5Scunthorpe4519161064491573
6Charlton452011145850871
7Plymouth451911155654268
8Peterborough4517131568581064
9Portsmouth45196205556-163
10Southend451711175862-462
11Bradford45188195666-1062
12Blackpool451515156054660
13Bristol Rovers451610196066-658
14Doncaster451317155251156
15Oxford Utd451511196064-456
16Fleetwood45159215768-1154
17Gillingham451217164553-853
18Walsall451313195364-1152
19Wimbledon451313194556-1152
20Oldham451116185673-1749
21Rochdale451018174857-948
22Northampton451210234175-3446
23MK Dons451012234269-2742
24Bury45811263969-3035
