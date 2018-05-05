Southend United v Bristol Rovers
-
- From the section League One
Match report to follow.
|Team
|P
|W
|D
|L
|F
|A
|GD
|Pts
|1
|Wigan
|45
|28
|11
|6
|88
|29
|59
|95
|2
|Blackburn
|45
|27
|12
|6
|80
|39
|41
|93
|3
|Shrewsbury
|45
|25
|12
|8
|60
|38
|22
|87
|4
|Rotherham
|45
|23
|7
|15
|72
|53
|19
|76
|5
|Scunthorpe
|45
|19
|16
|10
|64
|49
|15
|73
|6
|Charlton
|45
|20
|11
|14
|58
|50
|8
|71
|7
|Plymouth
|45
|19
|11
|15
|56
|54
|2
|68
|8
|Peterborough
|45
|17
|13
|15
|68
|58
|10
|64
|9
|Portsmouth
|45
|19
|6
|20
|55
|56
|-1
|63
|10
|Southend
|45
|17
|11
|17
|58
|62
|-4
|62
|11
|Bradford
|45
|18
|8
|19
|56
|66
|-10
|62
|12
|Blackpool
|45
|15
|15
|15
|60
|54
|6
|60
|13
|Bristol Rovers
|45
|16
|10
|19
|60
|66
|-6
|58
|14
|Doncaster
|45
|13
|17
|15
|52
|51
|1
|56
|15
|Oxford Utd
|45
|15
|11
|19
|60
|64
|-4
|56
|16
|Fleetwood
|45
|15
|9
|21
|57
|68
|-11
|54
|17
|Gillingham
|45
|12
|17
|16
|45
|53
|-8
|53
|18
|Walsall
|45
|13
|13
|19
|53
|64
|-11
|52
|19
|Wimbledon
|45
|13
|13
|19
|45
|56
|-11
|52
|20
|Oldham
|45
|11
|16
|18
|56
|73
|-17
|49
|21
|Rochdale
|45
|10
|18
|17
|48
|57
|-9
|48
|22
|Northampton
|45
|12
|10
|23
|41
|75
|-34
|46
|23
|MK Dons
|45
|10
|12
|23
|42
|69
|-27
|42
|24
|Bury
|45
|8
|11
|26
|39
|69
|-30
|35
