Carlisle United v Newport County

Keith Curle takes charge of Carlisle for the final time when Michael Flynn's Newport County visit Brunton Park.

Curle has been in charge since 2014 but the hosts have injury doubts over Jason Kennedy (pelvis) and Nicky Adams (knee).

The Exiles though are struggling with a number of injury concerns.

Striker Paul Hayes and and defender Scot Bennett have both been ruled out while there are "plenty of others" that are doubtful due to a sickness bug.