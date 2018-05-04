League Two
Carlisle15:00Newport
Venue: Brunton Park

Carlisle United v Newport County

Keith Curle takes charge of Carlisle for the final time when Michael Flynn's Newport County visit Brunton Park.

Curle has been in charge since 2014 but the hosts have injury doubts over Jason Kennedy (pelvis) and Nicky Adams (knee).

The Exiles though are struggling with a number of injury concerns.

Striker Paul Hayes and and defender Scot Bennett have both been ruled out while there are "plenty of others" that are doubtful due to a sickness bug.

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Accrington452961076433393
2Luton452512894464887
3Wycombe4523121078601881
4Exeter45238146354977
5Notts County4521131171482376
6Coventry452281564471774
7Lincoln City4520141163471674
8Mansfield4518171066511571
9Carlisle451715136153866
10Swindon45198186465-165
11Newport451615145557-263
12Colchester451614155351262
13Cambridge451613165160-961
14Crawley451610195765-858
15Stevenage451413186064-455
16Crewe45165246074-1453
17Cheltenham451312206671-551
18Grimsby451212213966-2748
19Port Vale451114204962-1347
20Yeovil451211225874-1647
21Forest Green45138245474-2047
22Morecambe45918184156-1545
23Barnet451110244365-2243
24Chesterfield45108274780-3338
