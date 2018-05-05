Barnet v Chesterfield
-
- From the section League Two
Match report to follow.
|Team
|P
|W
|D
|L
|F
|A
|GD
|Pts
|1
|Accrington
|45
|29
|6
|10
|76
|43
|33
|93
|2
|Luton
|45
|25
|12
|8
|94
|46
|48
|87
|3
|Wycombe
|45
|23
|12
|10
|78
|60
|18
|81
|4
|Exeter
|45
|23
|8
|14
|63
|54
|9
|77
|5
|Notts County
|45
|21
|13
|11
|71
|48
|23
|76
|6
|Coventry
|45
|22
|8
|15
|64
|47
|17
|74
|7
|Lincoln City
|45
|20
|14
|11
|63
|47
|16
|74
|8
|Mansfield
|45
|18
|17
|10
|66
|51
|15
|71
|9
|Carlisle
|45
|17
|15
|13
|61
|53
|8
|66
|10
|Swindon
|45
|19
|8
|18
|64
|65
|-1
|65
|11
|Newport
|45
|16
|15
|14
|55
|57
|-2
|63
|12
|Colchester
|45
|16
|14
|15
|53
|51
|2
|62
|13
|Cambridge
|45
|16
|13
|16
|51
|60
|-9
|61
|14
|Crawley
|45
|16
|10
|19
|57
|65
|-8
|58
|15
|Stevenage
|45
|14
|13
|18
|60
|64
|-4
|55
|16
|Crewe
|45
|16
|5
|24
|60
|74
|-14
|53
|17
|Cheltenham
|45
|13
|12
|20
|66
|71
|-5
|51
|18
|Grimsby
|45
|12
|12
|21
|39
|66
|-27
|48
|19
|Port Vale
|45
|11
|14
|20
|49
|62
|-13
|47
|20
|Yeovil
|45
|12
|11
|22
|58
|74
|-16
|47
|21
|Forest Green
|45
|13
|8
|24
|54
|74
|-20
|47
|22
|Morecambe
|45
|9
|18
|18
|41
|56
|-15
|45
|23
|Barnet
|45
|11
|10
|24
|43
|65
|-22
|43
|24
|Chesterfield
|45
|10
|8
|27
|47
|80
|-33
|38
