Dundee v Hamilton Academical

Dundee striker Sofien Moussa is a doubt after suffering a calf problem in the defeat to Motherwell last weekend.

Defender Genseric Kusunga is also likely to miss out with a chest injury but Josh Meekings and Roarie Deacon are pressing for a return.

Hamilton Academical defenders Xavier Tomas and Scott McMann return from suspensions.

Georgios Sarris is a doubt with an ankle injury and will be assessed on Saturday morning.

MATCH STATS

Dundee ended a run of four straight league defeats against Hamilton with a 2-1 victory in January

Hamilton are unbeaten in their past four trips to Dens Park

Dundee have won just one of their past 10 home Scottish Premiership games during the month of May

Dundee ended a run of six home games without victory in the league with a win over St Johnstone

Hamilton have lost each of their past four Scottish Premiership away trips

PRE-MATCH VIEWS

Dundee manager Neil McCann: "Looking at the two teams below us, if I'm honest a draw would be a good result for us but it's irrelevant if we win our game.

"It is irrelevant what happens the night before [between Partick Thistle and Ross County]. We could be in a more comfortable position going into the game knowing it puts us clearer, but all we need to do is take care of our own business.

"The game on Friday night will give us a clearer idea of what is required.

"If we win three games, we don't need to worry about anything."

Hamilton Academical manager Martin Canning: "We have three games to go and this is the biggest game of the season for us.

"We spoke about it at the start of the week, how important this game is for everybody. Mentality is huge for these types of games, you have to make sure you are mentally ready to go and win the game and, if we can get that right, then we know from over the years that we can go up there and win.

"The fact that Ross County and Partick play on Friday night, we will have a better idea on Saturday what a result would mean and at this stage of the season, if we can win the game, with two games left with three teams below you, it would put you in a good position.

"You wouldn't be mathematically safe, but it would put you in a good position, with another win you could be guaranteed to be safe."