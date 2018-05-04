Motherwell v St Johnstone

St Johnstone striker Steven MacLean is in line to make his farewell appearance for the Perth club

Motherwell hope Ryan Bowman can recover from a knee problem, while fellow forward Nadir Ciftci could feature after an ankle injury.

Andy Rose, George Newell, Craig Tanner and Peter Hartley are joined on the sidelines by James Scott (broken toe).

St Johnstone midfielder Murray Davidson returns from suspension as Stefan Scougall has an ankle knock assessed.

Striker Steven MacLean is set to play his last game for the club before his summer switch to Hearts.

The veteran will miss the last two games through suspension and a long-standing knee injury which prevents him playing on artificial surfaces.

David McMillan could return to partner MacLean but Denny Johnstone, Blair Alston, Chris Kane and Brian Easton remain absent.

Motherwell have won just one of their past eight Scottish Premiership games against St Johnstone

St Johnstone's run of three straight league victories over the Steelmen at Fir Park (all 2-1) came to an end the last time the sides met there, as they suffered a 2-0 defeat

Well have failed to score in five of their past seven Premiership outings, although they've scored in two of their past three at home

Saints have won just one of their past eight league games on the road, a 4-0 victory away to Dundee in March

Motherwell manager Stephen Robinson: "Everybody wants to play, we have a group of boys who don't want to take a rest.

"We have three games in a week and I will manage that accordingly but I feel we need to put a strong side out against St Johnstone because they are a big, strong, physical team, and it could cement seventh place with a win."

St Johnstone manager Tommy Wright: "We can't afford to lose this game if we are to finish seventh.

"A win would help us, but Motherwell are in possession of it and they will see that they are favourites. I would like to be in their position but at least we are in with a chance of seventh place."