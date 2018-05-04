Rangers v Kilmarnock

Kilmarnock's Youssouf Mulumbu holds off Rangers' Jason Cummings

David Bates has rejoined the Rangers squad for the first time since March.

Bruno Alves is also back in training, but Josh Windass and Lee Hodson are missing, as is Wes Foderingham, Declan John and Ryan Jack.

Skipper Lee Wallace and Kenny Miller remain unavailable due to a club suspension.

Alan Power and Kirk Broadfoot are struggling to be fit for Kilmarnock, while Innes Cameron, Rory McKenzie and Steven Smith remain out.

Steven Gerrard has been appointed Rangers manager, but will not take charge until 1 June.

MATCH STATS

Rangers have gone four games without a win against Kilmarnock (D2, L2)

Killie have lost just one of their previous eight meetings with Rangers in the top flight

Rangers have lost just one of their past 11 top-flight games played during the month of May

Rangers are unbeaten in their past two league games at Ibrox but have not won three in a row at home since a five-game winning streak in December 2016

Kilmarnock have lost twice after a six-game winning streak, they last lost three successive games in August (five in a row)

PRE-MATCH VIEWS

Rangers caretaker manager Jimmy Nicholl: "This is a huge match for us and after the frustration we all felt following the Old Firm defeat we must do everything we can to return to winning ways before we travel to Pittodrie on Tuesday night and Easter Road next Sunday.

"Everyone in the squad was hurting after the visit to Parkhead and I know from experience that there is nothing worse than losing a Glasgow derby, especially in the east end of the city.

"But at a club the size of Rangers there is no time to dwell on defeats, you have to dust yourself down and quickly be ready for the next challenge.

"Kilmarnock will make it tough, we know that, but with the quality we have throughout our squad we should always be confident of claiming three points."

Kilmarnock manager Steve Clarke: "We go everywhere with respect but we don't go anywhere with fear.

"We respect our opponents but they have obviously had a really disappointing result last weekend.

"They have also had a difficult week after and so you'd expect from a team with that calibre of player that they will look for a reaction against us.

"We will therefore need to be on our guard."