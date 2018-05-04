Leicester City v West Ham United

Claude Puel's Leicester have lost three of their last four Premier League matches and conceded nine goals in the process.

TEAM NEWS

Leicester will be without the suspended Marc Albrighton following his sending off at Crystal Palace last week.

Kasper Schmeichel, Shinji Okazaki and Wilfred Ndidi are doubts, while Matty James and Vicente Iborra are sidelined.

Andy Carroll is included in the West Ham squad after apologising for his conduct as an unused substitute during last week's defeat by Manchester City.

Joe Hart is available, having been ineligible last weekend, but Pedro Obiang and James Collins are out.

MOTD COMMENTATOR'S NOTES

Alistair Mann: "It's hard to gauge whether this is a good time for West Ham to meet Leicester City or not.

"They are seemingly facing a team with little to play for and in dreadful recent form; on the other hand, with Leicester's season limply petering out, their supporters will demand a response to the Foxes' biggest defeat of the campaign last weekend.

"Like their hosts, the visitors are winless in four games since recording what seemed a decisive victory against Southampton at the end of March; with the Saints now rallying, David Moyes' team are by no means secure.

"The Hammers will certainly not want to leave their fate to the outcome of their final two matches, against Moyes' old clubs Manchester United and Everton."

Twitter: @alistairmann01

LAWRO'S PREDICTION

The vultures are circling around Leicester boss Claude Puel and he desperately needs a home win before the end of the season - his side have not managed that in the league since the middle of January.

Prediction: 2-1

MATCH FACTS

Head-to-head

Leicester are undefeated in six matches against West Ham, winning four and drawing the other two.

West Ham are winless in five Premier League trips to Leicester since a 3-1 victory at Filbert Street in January 2000.

Leicester City

Leicester have won only two of their past 11 Premier League matches, away at West Brom and Brighton (D4, L5).

The Foxes are winless in five home league games since beating Watford 2-0 in January.

They currently have 44 points, matching their final tally for last season.

Leicester have been shown a league-high five red cards in 2017-18.

Claude Puel is unbeaten in all four matches he has managed against David Moyes (W2, D2).

West Ham United

West Ham have won just one of their last eight league fixtures and been beaten by a three-goal margin in each of their five defeats during that spell.

There have been 30 goals in West Ham's past eight league matches, but David Moyes' side have scored just nine of them.

The Hammers have conceded 67 goals this campaign; their Premier League club record is 70, set in 2010-11 - a season that ended in relegation.

They have scored in each of their last 10 away matches, which equals their Premier League club record.

Marko Arnautovic has been involved in eight goals in his last seven away games (five goals, three assists).

SAM's verdict Most probable score: 1-1 Probability of draw: 27% Probability of home win: 44% Probability of away win: 29%

SAM (Sports Analytics Machine) is a super-computer created by @ProfIanMcHale at the University of Liverpool that is used to predict the outcome of football matches.