West Bromwich Albion v Tottenham Hotspur

Harry Kane has scored seven goals in his six Premier League appearances against West Brom.

TEAM NEWS

West Brom's Nacer Chadli is fit to face his previous club Spurs after recovering from a hip injury.

Gareth Barry and James Morrison remain unavailable and are unlikely to feature again this season.

Tottenham will check on the fitness of Mousa Dembele, who was forced off with an ankle sprain against Watford.

Danny Rose is also doubtful as he continues to recover from a calf injury, and Harry Winks remains sidelined with an ankle problem.

MOTD COMMENTATOR'S NOTES

Mark Scott: "While it would take a remarkable run of results for West Brom to pull off the greatest of great escapes, the mere fact they have even the slightest glimmer of hope is testament to the superb job Darren Moore has done - and with reports claiming the Baggies are looking to appoint a new boss in the next fortnight, his name surely has to be in the frame.

"While West Brom need a miracle, Spurs are comfortably heading for Champions League qualification. Winning their final three matches would guarantee a third-placed finish as well.

"Recent meetings also suggest the game gives Harry Kane a good opportunity to narrow the gap on Mohamed Salah in the race for the Golden Boot."

WHAT THE MANAGERS SAY

West Brom caretaker boss Darren Moore on his manager of the month nomination: "It's great to be nominated with those calibre of managers, it really, really is - I am honoured.

"But I will share that nomination with everybody here at West Brom. The reason I can sit up here and talk about it is because of the tremendous work everybody has done behind the scenes."

Tottenham manager Mauricio Pochettino: "West Brom are showing great character in their last few games - the capacity to beat Manchester United at Old Trafford and draw with Liverpool. They are doing fantastic in the last few months and of course they have the belief still [that they can stay up].

"We are playing to be in the top four and try to play Champions League next season. I think it will be a massive battle for them, but also for us."

LAWRO'S PREDICTION

This is where the Baggies revival ends. They need to win to have any chance of staying up, but I see them being beaten by Tottenham.

Prediction: 0-2

MATCH FACTS

Head-to-head

West Brom have won just one of their last 16 Premier League meetings with Tottenham (D9, L6). That was 1-0 at White Hart Lane in September 2014.

Spurs are unbeaten in seven league visits to The Hawthorns since a 2-0 loss in December 2008 (W3, D4).

Albion's only two Premier League home wins over Spurs have been during seasons in which they were relegated: 2005-06 and 2008-09.

West Bromwich Albion

West Brom are winless in their past six home games in the Premier League (D2, L4).

However, they are unbeaten in four matches under Darren Moore (W2, D2). He has already won twice as many games as Alan Pardew managed in his 18 games in charge of the Baggies.

Salomon Rondon has scored three goals in his last four home league games.

Tottenham Hotspur

Spurs have equalled the club Premier League record of 10 away victories in a single season. They haven't won more away games in a top-flight campaign since recording 12 in 1984-85.

Tottenham have scored in each of their last 23 Premier League games - the longest current run in the division. The last time they had a longer top-flight scoring streak was a run of 26 in a row from November 1986 to April 1987.

Their only two defeats in 21 Premier League matches both came against champions Manchester City.

Harry Kane has scored seven goals in his six league appearances against West Brom, including three in three at The Hawthorns.

Kane is one goal short of Kevin Phillips's Premier League record of 16 away goals in one season.

SAM's verdict Most probable score: 0-2 Probability of draw: 19% Probability of home win: 12% Probability of away win: 69%

SAM (Sports Analytics Machine) is a super-computer created by @ProfIanMcHale at the University of Liverpool that is used to predict the outcome of football matches.