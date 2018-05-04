Everton v Southampton

Mark Hughes is confident he can lead Southampton to Premier League safety

TEAM NEWS

Everton forward Dominic Calvert-Lewin will miss the remainder of the season with a stress fracture in his back.

Defender Mason Holgate is back in training after an ankle injury but will not be risked this weekend.

Southampton have no new injury worries, although club captain Steven Davis is still sidelined by an Achilles problem and might not play again this season.

Winger Sofiane Boufal is unlikely to be involved following his recent fall-out with manager Mark Hughes.

MOTD COMMENTATOR'S NOTES

Simon Brotherton: "Southampton head to the north west with renewed belief following last weekend's much-needed victory over Bournemouth.

"Their first win in nine matches was also their first under Mark Hughes and means they're now only a point behind Swansea in the race for survival.

"Next Tuesday's trip to face the Swans looms large on the horizon, but Saints must first try to do something they haven't managed in over 20 years - namely, take all three points at Goodison Park.

"Everton are on a decent run of results and sit comfortably in eighth place, exactly where Southampton finished a year ago. Now Saints have got three big games in a week to avoid relegation."

WHAT THE MANAGERS SAY

Everton manager Sam Allardyce: "One thing you need to give the lads credit for is not switching off. They have achieved performances and results when there is no threat of relegation.

"To continue to win matches is always important. You have seem teams drop off before and that hasn't happened [with us]."

Southampton manager Mark Hughes: "I don't think we'll fall into the trap of thinking that we got the job done last weekend [by beating Bournemouth] because we haven't. Nowhere near it...

"For all the emotion that we saw and the fact we were able to at long last please our supporters, we have to do it again and we don't want to disappoint our fans by losing at Everton."

LAWRO'S PREDICTION

Southampton are scrapping for their lives. They badly need a win to help them climb out of the bottom three, but I don't think they will get it.

Prediction: 1-1

MATCH FACTS

Head-to-head

Southampton have won just once at Everton in the Premier League - back in November 1997 (D4, L13).

Everton won this fixture 3-0 last season, with all three goals coming in the last 17 minutes of the match.

Everton

Everton are aiming to win three consecutive Premier League matches for the first time this season.

The Toffees have earned four wins and 14 points from their last seven games.

All 13 of Everton's league wins this season have come against sides below them in the table.

Everton have won their final league match at Goodison Park in nine of the last 11 seasons.

Southampton

Southampton's win over Bournemouth last weekend was their first in nine league games, and their first under Mark Hughes.

Saints are looking to win back-to-back Premier League matches for the first time since April last year.

At this stage last season, Southampton had 10 more points than their current 32 and sat in the top half of the table.

Charlie Austin has scored in both of his Premier League matches against Everton for Southampton (three goals in total).

SAM's verdict Most probable score: 1-1 Probability of draw: 28% Probability of home win: 34% Probability of away win: 38%

SAM (Sports Analytics Machine) is a super-computer created by @ProfIanMcHale at the University of Liverpool that is used to predict the outcome of football matches.