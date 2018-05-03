Stoke City v Crystal Palace

Forward Wilfried Zaha scored the opening goal in Crystal Palace's 5-0 win over Leicester last weekend

TEAM NEWS

Stoke's only new absentee for Saturday's game is defender Bruno Martins Indi, who has a groin problem.

Forward Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting and defender Kostas Stafylidis remain sidelined with respective groin and rib injuries.

Jason Puncheon will return to first-team training on Friday but he and fellow Palace forward Connor Wickham are unlikely to feature this season.

Long-term absentees Scott Dann and Bakary Sako remain out.

MOTD COMMENTATOR'S NOTES

Steve Bower: "After 12 games without a victory, Stoke know they have to win their two remaining games and hope it's enough to defy the odds.

"Three consecutive draws have given them outside hope, although speaking to Paul Lambert after their draw at Liverpool that point has injected belief.

"There's been no lack of effort, determination or organisation - it's a dearth of goals that could cost them.

"Palace didn't have a goal or a point seven games into the season. Roy Hodgson has done a remarkable job.

"The Potters will pray Palace's pedal might not be quite at full throttle and they can take their fight to the final day."

Twitter: @SteveBowercomm

MATCH FACTS

Head-to-head

Stoke have lost six of the last seven meetings in all competitions, winning one.

Palace have won six of the nine Premier League meetings - their best tally against a single team in the competition.

Stoke City

Stoke are winless in 12 league fixtures, drawing seven and losing five while also managing just seven goals.

It is their worst top-flight run since 1984 and the longest current streak without a victory in the top four divisions.

They have drawn their last three matches.

Stoke have accrued 20 points at the bet365 Stadium and are guaranteed to record their worst home total, beating their previous lowest of 27.

Paul Lambert has won only one of his six league matches as a manager against Crystal Palace, drawing two and losing three.

Crystal Palace

Crystal Palace have earned back-to-back home wins and taken 11 points from six games (W3, D2, L1).

They are unbeaten in four league matches (W2, D2), scoring 10 goals in the process.

They are also unbeaten in their last three away league games, winning one and drawing two.

No side has scored more Premier League goals in the 90th minute or later than Crystal Palace's six this season.

Wilfried Zaha has been directly involved in five goals in his last four league appearances, scoring four and assisting one.

SAM's verdict Most probable score: 1-1 Probability of draw: 28% Probability of home win: 40% Probability of away win: 32%

SAM (Sports Analytics Machine) is a super-computer created by @ProfIanMcHale at the University of Liverpool that is used to predict the outcome of football matches.