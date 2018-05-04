Bournemouth v Swansea City

There have been 24 goals scored in Bournemouth's last seven league fixtures.

TEAM NEWS

Bournemouth will again be without injured trio Adam Smith, Harry Arter and Junior Stanislas.

Manager Eddie Howe has hinted that Tyrone Mings could be involved for the first time since September.

Swansea's Federico Fernandez and Luciano Narsingh are both expected to feature after recovering from respective knee and ankle injuries.

Tammy Abraham is also likely to play, having been ineligible against his parent club Chelsea last week.

MOTD COMMENTATOR'S NOTES

Steve Wilson: "Eddie Howe is not happy. Whilst his side can't realistically be relegated, they also can't realistically match last year's ninth-place finish. So, for the first time in either of his spells as manager, Bournemouth will finish lower than in their previous season.

"However, this game is really about Swansea.

"With home games to come against relegation rivals Southampton and Stoke, and a points advantage, you'd imagine they should have enough to beat the drop again.

"However, what Swansea do not have is momentum. They took only two points in April and have scored only twice in their last seven games. No wonder the alarm bells are ringing."

Twitter: @Wilsonfooty

WHAT THE MANAGERS SAY

Bournemouth manager Eddie Howe: "The first priority is to get Premier League safety. It's in our hands but we have a tough opponent on Saturday.

"Swansea have a good team shape and work ethic. They're very spirited."

Swansea manager Carlos Carvalhal: "We have three chances to get the points we need to stay in the Premier League. But we are not waiting for the last game or the last two games.

"We want points as soon as possible and we are looking at the next game as though it is the final one.

"We understand it will be difficult away from home against Bournemouth but our aim is to go there and fight for three points. That is all we are thinking about."

LAWRO'S PREDICTION

Both teams are out-of-form, but it is the Cherries I am backing to return to winning ways here. Whether I am right or not, Swansea's season will surely go to the wire.

Prediction: 2-0

Lawro's Premier League predictions v singer James Bay

Think you can do better than Lawro? Predict the score for this match and the rest of this round's Premier League fixtures in our Predictor game

MATCH FACTS

Head-to-head

Bournemouth are unbeaten in all five previous Premier League meetings (W3, D2).

The Cherries have kept clean sheets in each of their last three encounters with the Swans.

Swansea's most recent win at the Vitality Stadium was a 4-1 League One triumph in October 2007.

Bournemouth

Bournemouth are in danger of losing four straight league games for the first time since their opening four fixtures of the season.

They have only won once in 10 matches.

The Cherries have conceded at least two goals in each of their last five league fixtures as part of an 11-match run without a clean sheet.

Eddie Howe's side have now conceded at least 60 goals in each of their three Premier League campaigns.

They have gone 12 home league games without a clean sheet.

Swansea City

Swansea are winless in six matches, scoring just twice (D3, L3).

They are the division's joint-lowest scorers this season, along with Huddersfield.

Just nine of Swansea's 27 league goals have been scored in the first half.

Their only win in 16 away league games came against Crystal Palace in August (D5, L10).

SAM's verdict Most probable score: 1-1 Probability of draw: 27% Probability of home win: 44% Probability of away win: 29%

SAM (Sports Analytics Machine) is a super-computer created by @ProfIanMcHale at the University of Liverpool that is used to predict the outcome of football matches.