Sam Allardyce: Everton boss still hopes to win fans over

Huddersfield Town 0-2 Everton: Allardyce hails Everton's 2-0 win

Everton boss Sam Allardyce still hopes to win fans over, despite suffering more heavy criticism from supporters during the 2-0 win at Huddersfield.

Visiting supporters unfurled a banner before kick-off reading "Our survey says... get out of our club".

Allardyce was also subjected to abusive chants from Everton fans, even after Idrissa Gueye cemented victory with the second goal 13 minutes from time.

"I can't honestly produce any more than I'm doing," said Allardyce.

"I'm sorry some fans don't like it but we are trying as hard as we can, myself, my staff and the players."

The banner was a reference to the club's recent Fans' Panel Survey, which asked supporters to rate Allardyce and the performance of his backroom staff on a scale from 0 to 10.

Everton are now comfortably eighth in the league but Allardyce's future is still unclear despite his insistence he is making plans for next season after a meeting with owner Farhad Moshiri in London on Thursday.

Allardyce added: "We have got 14 points from our last seven games. I can only say it is just one of those things and if we keep winning it might change to love."

No clarity over Allardyce future

Everton have not provided any public clarity about Allardyce's future.

He has a contract until the end of next season but former Watford manager Marco Silva, Moshiri's first choice when Ronald Koeman was sacked in October, is now available and Shakhtar Donetsk's highly-rated coach Paulo Fonseca has also been touted as a possible successor.

Allardyce has struggled to win over Everton's supporters since his appointment on an 18-month deal and he has been on the receiving end of fierce criticism from travelling fans at Burnley and Swansea City recently.

He was also upset by the fan survey asking to rate his performance - but the scale of the criticism he is receiving even with his team leading demonstrates the dilemma facing Everton owner Moshiri.

Allardyce was delighted with Everton's display, saying: "It was a very good, excellent performance over the 90 minutes. I think the players' qualities shone through in the end and our performance as the game went on got stronger and stronger.

"The way we took our two goals from Cenk Tosun and Idrissa Gueye showed the quality. The finishes were excellent and it could have been more.

"We got stronger and stronger. We frustrated Huddersfield and outplayed them in possession."