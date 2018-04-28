Neil Warnock: Cardiff City boss hails his side for handling pressure

Neil Warnock has been in football as a player, coach and manager for 50-years

Cardiff City manager Neil Warnock hailed his players for holding their nerve as they moved to within a result of promotion to the Premier League.

Two goals from defender Sean Morrison in Cardiff's 2-0 win at Hull means they will be promoted on Sunday as long as they match Fulham's result.

The Bluebirds host Reading while the Cottagers travel to Birmingham City.

"It is very nice it is in our own hands, I am so proud of the players," Warnock told BBC Sport Wales.

Warnock, who is chasing a record eighth promotion, believes his side are surprising people by maintaining their promotion push.

"Yeah that is a big win, my players never fail to amaze me, they are incredible," he said.

"Our crowd were brilliant, it was really fabulous today and it was a good reward for us, people were getting a bit 'glass half empty.'

"We had to be on our toes today and we have been. We had a few things to prove and we have shown a lot of heart and character.

"Tonight we made a statement and I think a lot of people will look at that result and they will be surprised."

Morrison's double was brilliantly timed for Warnock's side after a costly error in midweek helped Derby to defeat Cardiff 3-1.

"I do not have a clue for the second goal what Sean Morrison was doing up there, he made a run from his own six yard box and I was screaming at him to get back," Warnock joked.

"The way he finished it, (former Cardiff striker) Nathan Blake would not have scored it better than that. He is a proper leader for us and had a point to prove after Derby."

Aron Gunnarsson is out of contract at the end of the season

The only negative for Cardiff was an injury inside ten minutes for midfielder Aron Gunnarsson.

The Iceland international needed help to leave the field, which is sure to cause concern in his native country ahead of a first ever World Cup appearance.

"It was innocuous but he has hurt his ankle and his knee and will have a scan tomorrow," Warnock said.

"With the World Cup coming it is worrying, but we won't know until the scan so there is no point speculating."