Algeria's Belmadi guides Al Duhail to dramatic Qatar Cup victory

Former Algeria international Djamel Belmadi had already guided Al Duhail to the league title in Qatar, with the side going unbeaten all season

Algerian coach Djamel Belmadi won the Qatar cup with his team Al Duhail to secure a domestic league and cup double, following a late decision from the video assistant referee (VAR.)

Belmadi's Al Duhail came from behind to seal a 2-1 win over Al Sadd in the final, courtesy of a stoppage-time penalty from Moroccan Youcef El Arabi.

Referee Abdallah Al Adba awarded the spot-kick after consulting the VAR to see if El Arabi had been tripped by Boualem Khoukhi.

Al Sadd players protested and their captain, former Barcelona midfielder Xavi, was booked and sent off by the referee for two yellow cards.

Al Sadd's Algerian striker Baghdad Bounedjah was also sent off after being shown a straight red in the same brawl.

Hassan Al Haydous had given Al Sadd the lead in the 19th minute with Ismail Mohamed equalising 12 minutes from time before El Arabi's winner.

It completes an impressive season for Belmadi who had already guided his team to the QNB Stars League title, going undefeated all campaign with 19 wins and 3 draws from 22 games.

Al Duhail were also impressive in the Asian Champions League, sealing a spot in the last 16.

Belmadi, the former Algeria international, played for a number of European clubs during his career including Marseilles and Southampton.

He won the Qatar league title on three previous occasions with his former club Lekhwiya.

He also had a spell as coach of the Qatar national team.