Irish Premiership: Crusaders are crowned champions

Crusaders sealed the title by beating Ballymena United 2-1

Crusaders have won the Irish Premiership title by coming from behind to win 2-1 away to Ballymena United.

The Belfast team finished the 38-match campaign two points ahead of Coleraine who drew 0-0 away to third-placed Glenavon.

Philip Lowry and David Cushley scored for the Crues after Cathair Friel had given Ballymena the lead.

At the bottom Ballinamallard United were relegated on goal difference despite beating Glentoran 3-1.

The Mallards finished level on points with Carrick Rangers who will now face Championship runners-up Newry in the promotion/relegation play-off.

Crusaders' title triumph was their third in four seasons and the seventh in the Seaview club's history.

Coleraine, third last season, lost just one game but drew 11 matches during the exciting Premiership campaign.