Havant & Waterlooville promoted to National League

Havant & Waterlooville will play in the National League for the first time next season

Havant & Waterlooville scored late against Concord Rangers to win National League South - and resign Dartford to a place in the end of season play-offs.

The Hawks, who started the day level on points with second-placed Dartford, looked to have missed out on the title after Concord levelled from 2-0 down.

But Jason Prior's 87th-minute goal snatched victory as the Hampshire side won the title on goal difference.

Promotion means Havant will now play in the National League for the first time.

Formed in 1998 following a merger between Havant Town and Waterlooville, it is a second straight title for South coast club, who won the Isthmian League in 2016-17.

The Darts, meanwhile, will now host Hemel Hempstead Town or Braintree Town in a play-off semi-final on Sunday, 6 May.

On the same day, Chelmsford, who finished third in the table, will meet Hampton and Richmond or Truro City in the other semi-final.