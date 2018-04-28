Hibernian: Neil Lennon says Aberdeen will be toughest test in race for second

Neil Lennon was delighted with how his players dealt with Kilmarnock

Neil Lennon has highlighted Hibs' trip to Aberdeen next week as the key game in their battle to finish second in the Premiership.

The Easter Road men beat Kilmarnock 5-3 on Saturday and are now level on points with third-placed Rangers, three behind the second-placed Dons.

"Aberdeen had another good win last night and we go there next week, which is probably going to be the toughest game we'll have now," Lennon said.

"But we'll look forward to it."

Head coach Lennon says his side, who were promoted from the Championship last summer, are in a "great position" after their dramatic win over Killie.

Scott Allan gave them the lead but Kris Boyd levelled before Steven Whittaker made it 2-1 to Lennon's charges.

Stuart Findlay equalised but Hibs went 4-2 up thanks to goals from Jamie Maclaren and Florian Kamberi.

Kris Boyd's brilliant free-kick reduced the deficit but a late Brandon Barker solo goal put the result beyond doubt.

"It was a humdinger," Lennon added. "It was a great game with two teams going all out to win it. I'm glad we came out the other side of it with a positive result.

Kilmarnock manager Steve Clarke had to watch the second half from the stands

"There were some difficult moments in the game. You've got to give Kilmarnock credit, they didn't just sit in and counter-attack. They had a real good go and it turned out to be a very entertaining game.

"The players got plenty of questions asked of them today and they responded brilliantly."

Killie boss Steve Clarke revealed he had been sent to the stands at half-time by ref Don Robertson.

"I had a little chat with the referee at half-time and he decided that I'd over-stepped the mark and asked me to watch the second half from upstairs," he said.

The Ayrshire men remain in fifth spot and Clarke felt the match could have gone either way.

"It's a disappointing result because we didn't defend as well as we normally do," he said. "The game was too open second half. It's not a style of game that suits us very well, which you could see in the goals we conceded.

"The lads were completely committed, we played some good stuff going forward. I don't think there was much between the two teams and if we got the right breaks at the right times then maybe we could've had a different outcome today."