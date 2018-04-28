Scottish League Two: Montrose win title; Peterhead, Stirling & Stenhousemuir enter play-offs

Jamie Redman's goal ensured Montrose finished top of League Two

Montrose clinched the Scottish League Two title and promotion despite only drawing at home to Elgin City.

The Gable Endies only needed a draw to finish top but fell behind to Shane Sutherland's first-half free-kick.

Jamie Redman levelled and the draw rendered Peterhead's 2-1 win over Edinburgh City irrelevant.

Clyde missed out on the play-offs after losing to Berwick Rangers while Annan beat Cowdenbeath and Stirling drew with Stenhousemuir.

Pat Scullion's own goal put Peterhead ahead but the Blue Toon were pegged back by Gareth Rodger's strike for Edinburgh before Scott Brown got the hosts' winner.

Brown (far right) got the winner at Station Park

Peterhead will meet Stirling Albion in the League One play-off semi-final while Stenhousemuir will take on Queen's Park, who finished second bottom of the third tier.

Clyde went into their match hoping to win and for Stenny to slip up against Albion.

However, Jack Hamilton double gave Berwick a 2-1 win at Broadwood, with Jack Boyle briefly bringing the Bully Wee level. Berwick lost Steven Notman to a red card for a challenge on Dylan Cogill before the end.

It mattered little in the end as Stirling and Stenhousemuir remained third and four respectively with Colin McMenamin's opener for Stenny cancelled out by Peter MacDonald and the visitors finish three points in front of Clyde.

Cowdenbeath had already been consigned to bottom place and a place in the League Two play-off final and they lost to two early goals scored by Blair Henderson and Annan also had Owen Moxon sent off for two bookings in the second half.

Cowden will meet either Cove Rangers or Spartans in the play-off, with Cove 4-0 up after their first leg on Saturday through goals by Mitchel Megginson, Eric Watson and a double from Paul McManus, his first a penalty.