Coleraine's bid for a first Premiership title since 1974 ends in disappointment following a scoreless draw with Glenavon on the final day.

The Bannsiders needed Crusaders to drop points to have any hope of winning the title but the north Belfast side beat Ballymena 2-1.

There's reaction from Coleraine boss Oran Kearney, midfielder Brad Lyons and Lurgan Blues manager Gary Hamilton.