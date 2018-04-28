BBC Sport - Irish Premiership: Title agony for Coleraine after Mourneview stalemate

Title agony for Coleraine after Mourneview stalemate

  • From the section Irish

Coleraine's bid for a first Premiership title since 1974 ends in disappointment following a scoreless draw with Glenavon on the final day.

The Bannsiders needed Crusaders to drop points to have any hope of winning the title but the north Belfast side beat Ballymena 2-1.

There's reaction from Coleraine boss Oran Kearney, midfielder Brad Lyons and Lurgan Blues manager Gary Hamilton.

Title agony for Coleraine after Mourneview stalemate

