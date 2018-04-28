Carrick Rangers secure a place in the Premiership promotion/relegation play-off thanks to a 3-2 win over Warrenpoint Town at Milltown.

Rangers finished level on points with Ballinamallard United but their superior goal difference meant the County Fermanagh side were relegated.

The two managers reflected on a match which saw Carrick go 3-0 in front before the hosts fought back - Rangers will take on Newry City in the play-off.