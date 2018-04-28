BBC Sport - Irish Premiership highlights: Carrick beat Town to earn play-off spot

Watch: Carrick beat Town to earn play-off spot

  • From the section Irish

Carrick Rangers secure a place in the Premiership promotion/relegation play-off thanks to a 3-2 win over Warrenpoint Town at Milltown.

Rangers finished level on points with Ballinamallard United but their superior goal difference meant the County Fermanagh side were relegated.

The two managers reflected on a match which saw Carrick go 3-0 in front before the hosts fought back - Rangers will take on Newry City in the play-off.

Top videos

Video

Watch: Carrick beat Town to earn play-off spot

  • From the section Irish
Video

Stalemate could be very important point - Klopp

Video

BBC WFOTY 2018: The nominees

Video

Beating Cherries huge result - Hughes

Video

Great goals & skills from Saturday's FA People's Cup finals

Video

Allardyce hails 'excellent' Everton performance

Top Stories