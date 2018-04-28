BBC Sport - Irish Premiership highlights: Reds edge out 10-man Linfield at Windsor
Reds edge out 10-man Linfield at Windsor
Cliftonville capitalise on the early dismissal of Robert Garrett to secure a 2-1 away victory over Linfield on Saturday.
A cracker from Jude Winchester put the Irish Cup finalists in front and Daniel Reynolds made it 2-0 before Jimmy Callacher pulled one back.
The two managers reflected on the game as Linfield finished in fourth place and two points clear of Cliftonville in fifth.