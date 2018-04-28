Premier League stats: Moore, Brighton, Tosun, Crystal Palace, Baines
-
- From the section Premier League
Southampton beat Bournemouth to edge closer to Premier League safety, West Brom defeated Newcastle to hold on to survival hopes, and Crystal Palace recorded a 5-0 win over Leicester to move further clear of the relegation zone.
Burnley's participation in the Europa League next season is almost confirmed after they drew 0-0 at home to Brighton, Liverpool drew with Stoke at home and Everton beat Huddersfield.
Here are some of the day's best Premier League stats:
- In just four games, Darren Moore (W2 D2 L0) has won more Premier League games for West Brom than Alan Pardew (W1 D5 L12), and as many as Tony Pulis (W2 D4 L6) did for the Baggies this season.
- West Brom kept their first league clean sheet at St James' Park since September 1977, ending a run of 15 straight games in which they had conceded at the ground.
- Newcastle have lost back-to-back league games for the first time since a run of four in December.
- Courtesy of their goalless draw, Burnley ended a run of eight top-flight home games without a clean sheet.
- Brighton have been involved in a joint-league-high five goalless draws in the Premier League this season, level with Southampton.
- Crystal Palace enjoyed their joint-biggest winning margin in a top-flight game, matching their 5-0 mauling of Manchester United in December 1972.
- Leicester shipped five goals without scoring themselves for the first time in the league since January 2004 against Aston Villa.
- Huddersfield have failed to score in 19 different Premier League games this season, the joint-most by a promoted side in their debut season in the competition.
- This was Everton's first away win in the league by more than one goal since Boxing Day 2016, and a 2-0 victory at Leicester.
- Cenk Tosun scored his fourth away Premier League goal of the season - no Everton player has scored more on the road in 2017-18.
- Leighton Baines has been involved in 82 Premier League goals for Everton (29 goals, 53 assists), behind only Romelu Lukaku (91) and Duncan Ferguson (83) for the Toffees in the competition.
- Bournemouth have now conceded at least 60 goals in all three of their seasons in the Premier League. Only two other sides have conceded 60+ goals in three or more successive seasons in which all were in the Premier League - Southampton (1992-93 to 1994-95) and Wigan Athletic (2009-10 to 2012-13).