Watch: Fitzpatrick hits winner on Swifts farewell

Terry Fitzpatrick brings his 25-year playing career with Dungannon Swifts to an end by scoring a last-gasp winner in a 4-3 victory over Ards.

The sides were level at 3-3 in added time at the Bangor Fuels Arena when the defender netted from a penalty.

Fitzpatrick reflected on his career and final game with the Stangmore Park club before retirement.

