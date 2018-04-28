Terry Fitzpatrick brings his 25-year playing career with Dungannon Swifts to an end by scoring a last-gasp winner in a 4-3 victory over Ards.

The sides were level at 3-3 in added time at the Bangor Fuels Arena when the defender netted from a penalty.

Fitzpatrick reflected on his career and final game with the Stangmore Park club before retirement.