Carlos Carvalhal praises Swansea's "heart and commitment" following their 1-0 defeat to Chelsea which sees them just one point above the relegation zone after Southampton beat Bournemouth.

MATCH REPORT: Swansea 0-1 Chelsea

Watch all the highlights from Sunday's fixtures on Match of the Day , Saturday 28 April at 22:20 GMT on BBC One and the BBC Sport website & app.