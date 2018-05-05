Raith Rovers v Alloa Athletic
-
- From the section Scottish Championship
Dundee and Hamilton aim to ease their relegation fears in the first of four Scottish Premiership games on Saturday.
Chairman Dave King says he was "absolutely convinced" Steven Gerrard was the right man to manage Rangers after their first meeting.
Rangers have been "seriously clever or recklessly stupid" in appointing Steven Gerrard manager, writes Tom English.
Ross County remain two points adrift of Partick Thistle at the bottom of the Premiership after coming from behind to draw with the Jags.
Dundee United come from behind to beat Dunfermline and reach the Scottish Premiership play-off semi-final.
Play our Scottish Premiership Predictor game, which allows you to create leagues with friends, family and work colleagues.
Everything you need to know about following football with BBC Sport Scotland