Scottish Championship - Play-off Semi-final - 1st Leg
Alloa2Raith Rovers0

Alloa Athletic v Raith Rovers

Line-ups

Alloa

  • 1Parry
  • 2Taggart
  • 4Graham
  • 5McCart
  • 3Crane
  • 8HetheringtonSubstituted forRobertsonat 38'minutes
  • 6Fleming
  • 7Cawley
  • 10Kirkpatrick
  • 11Flannigan
  • 9Stewart

Substitutes

  • 12Renton
  • 14Robertson
  • 15Smith
  • 16Meggatt
  • 17Monaghan
  • 18Goodwin
  • 21Wilson

Raith Rovers

  • 1Smith
  • 2Thomson
  • 14DavidsonBooked at 30mins
  • 5Murray
  • 3McHattie
  • 12Matthews
  • 8Robertson
  • 20Hendry
  • 11Barr
  • 10Vaughan
  • 9BuchananSubstituted forSpenceat 54'minutes

Substitutes

  • 4Herron
  • 6Benedictus
  • 7Spence
  • 16Court
  • 17Brian
  • 19Zanatta
  • 21Furtado
Referee:
Don Robertson
Attendance:
1,133

Match Stats

Home TeamAlloaAway TeamRaith Rovers
Possession
Home45%
Away55%
Shots
Home7
Away6
Shots on Target
Home2
Away2
Corners
Home2
Away3
Fouls
Home7
Away6

Live Text

Goal!

Goal! Alloa Athletic 2, Raith Rovers 0. Iain Flannigan (Alloa Athletic) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Kevin Cawley.

Attempt missed. Jason Thomson (Raith Rovers) right footed shot from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the left.

Attempt blocked. Bobby Barr (Raith Rovers) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.

Bobby Barr (Raith Rovers) wins a free kick on the left wing.

Foul by Jordan Kirkpatrick (Alloa Athletic).

Substitution

Substitution, Raith Rovers. Greig Spence replaces Liam Buchanan.

Foul by Scott Robertson (Raith Rovers).

Kevin Cawley (Alloa Athletic) wins a free kick on the left wing.

Liam Buchanan (Raith Rovers) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by Jamie McCart (Alloa Athletic).

Scott Robertson (Raith Rovers) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by Iain Flannigan (Alloa Athletic).

Corner, Raith Rovers. Conceded by Kevin Cawley.

Attempt blocked. Regan Hendry (Raith Rovers) left footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked.

Corner, Raith Rovers. Conceded by Jamie McCart.

Attempt missed. Jordan Kirkpatrick (Alloa Athletic) right footed shot from outside the box is too high from a direct free kick.

Foul by Scott Robertson (Raith Rovers).

Ross Stewart (Alloa Athletic) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Second Half

Second Half begins Alloa Athletic 1, Raith Rovers 0.

Half Time

First Half ends, Alloa Athletic 1, Raith Rovers 0.

Corner, Raith Rovers. Conceded by Callum Crane.

Jason Thomson (Raith Rovers) wins a free kick on the left wing.

Foul by Iain Flannigan (Alloa Athletic).

Ross Stewart (Alloa Athletic) wins a free kick on the left wing.

Foul by Iain Davidson (Raith Rovers).

Substitution

Substitution, Alloa Athletic. Jon Robertson replaces Steven Hetherington because of an injury.

Delay over. They are ready to continue.

Delay in match Steven Hetherington (Alloa Athletic) because of an injury.

Attempt missed. Lewis Vaughan (Raith Rovers) left footed shot from outside the box misses to the left.

Delay over. They are ready to continue.

Delay in match Steven Hetherington (Alloa Athletic) because of an injury.

Attempt missed. Jordan Kirkpatrick (Alloa Athletic) right footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses the top right corner from a direct free kick.

Booking

Iain Davidson (Raith Rovers) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

Foul by Iain Davidson (Raith Rovers).

Jordan Kirkpatrick (Alloa Athletic) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Attempt blocked. Ross Stewart (Alloa Athletic) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked.

(Alloa Athletic) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Back pass by Graeme Smith (Raith Rovers).

Lewis Vaughan (Raith Rovers) wins a free kick on the right wing.

Foul by Jamie McCart (Alloa Athletic).

