First Half ends, Arbroath 0, Dumbarton 0.
Arbroath v Dumbarton
-
- From the section Football
Line-ups
Arbroath
- 1Hutton
- 2Little
- 4O'Brien
- 3Hamilton
- 5Martin
- 7Linn
- 10Swankie
- 6Yule
- 11Denholm
- 9Wallace
- 8McKenna
Substitutes
- 12Hester
- 14Skelly
- 15McIntosh
- 16Kader
- 17Whatley
- 18Gold
- 21Gomes
Dumbarton
- 1Gallacher
- 2Smith
- 4Dowie
- 55Barr
- 22Dick
- 6Carswell
- 14Hutton
- 25Stirling
- 10Walsh
- 7Gallagher
- 21Handling
Substitutes
- 5Gallagher
- 9Stewart
- 19Ewings
- 20Froxylias
- 23Russell
- 24Nisbet
- 31Burt
- Referee:
- Nick Walsh
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home52%
- Away48%
- Shots
- Home9
- Away1
- Shots on Target
- Home2
- Away0
- Corners
- Home1
- Away0
- Fouls
- Home5
- Away8
Live Text
Half Time
Bobby Linn (Arbroath) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Kyle Hutton (Dumbarton).
Delay over. They are ready to continue.
Delay in match Ryan Wallace (Arbroath) because of an injury.
Foul by Colin Hamilton (Arbroath).
Calum Gallagher (Dumbarton) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Attempt missed. Ryan Wallace (Arbroath) right footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the left.
Foul by Gavin Swankie (Arbroath).
Andy Stirling (Dumbarton) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Attempt blocked. Scott Martin (Arbroath) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked.
Colin Hamilton (Arbroath) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Foul by Calum Gallagher (Dumbarton).
Colin Hamilton (Arbroath) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Andy Stirling (Dumbarton).
Foul by Danny Denholm (Arbroath).
Andy Stirling (Dumbarton) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Attempt missed. Tom Walsh (Dumbarton) left footed shot from the left side of the box misses to the right.
Foul by Ryan Wallace (Arbroath).
Stuart Carswell (Dumbarton) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Attempt blocked. Bobby Linn (Arbroath) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
Colin Hamilton (Arbroath) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Foul by Andy Stirling (Dumbarton).
Attempt missed. Ryan Wallace (Arbroath) left footed shot from the right side of the box is close, but misses the top left corner.
Foul by Andy Stirling (Dumbarton).
Michael McKenna (Arbroath) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Attempt missed. Colin Hamilton (Arbroath) header from the left side of the six yard box misses to the right following a corner.
Corner, Arbroath. Conceded by David Smith.
Foul by Daniel Handling (Dumbarton).
Blair Yule (Arbroath) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Attempt missed. Bobby Linn (Arbroath) left footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the right.
Attempt saved. Danny Denholm (Arbroath) right footed shot from the right side of the six yard box is saved in the bottom right corner.
Attempt saved. Ryan Wallace (Arbroath) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom right corner.
Daniel Handling (Dumbarton) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Danny Denholm (Arbroath).
Attempt missed. Colin Hamilton (Arbroath) header from the left side of the box is close, but misses to the left following a set piece situation.
Bobby Linn (Arbroath) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Kyle Hutton (Dumbarton).
Colin Hamilton (Arbroath) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Foul by Calum Gallagher (Dumbarton).