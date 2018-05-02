Scottish League One - Play-off Semi-final - 1st Leg
Stirling0Peterhead1

Stirling Albion v Peterhead

Line-ups

Stirling

  • 1Binnie
  • 2McGeachie
  • 4Hamilton
  • 5BarrSubstituted forStangerat 50'minutes
  • 3McNeil
  • 7McLaughlin
  • 6MoonBooked at 26minsSubstituted forRobertsonat 45'minutesBooked at 47mins
  • 10Caddis
  • 8Jardine
  • 9MacDonald
  • 11Kavanagh

Substitutes

  • 12Stanger
  • 14Smith
  • 15Black
  • 16Dickson
  • 17Wight
  • 18Robertson
  • 19Smith

Peterhead

  • 1Fleming
  • 2Brown
  • 3Robertson
  • 5McCracken
  • 7Stevenson
  • 8Brown
  • 33Gibson
  • 6Ferry
  • 20Leitch
  • 9McAllisterBooked at 24mins
  • 14McLean

Substitutes

  • 4Norris
  • 10Belmokhtar
  • 12Smith
  • 15Johnston
  • 17Adams
  • 18Brown
  • 21Hobday
Referee:
Colin Steven

Match Stats

Home TeamStirlingAway TeamPeterhead
Possession
Home44%
Away56%
Shots
Home5
Away12
Shots on Target
Home1
Away5
Corners
Home0
Away6
Fouls
Home8
Away9

Live Text

Substitution

Substitution, Stirling Albion. George Stanger replaces Darren Barr because of an injury.

Attempt missed. Willie Robertson (Stirling Albion) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the right.

Foul by Ross Kavanagh (Stirling Albion).

Simon Ferry (Peterhead) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Booking

Willie Robertson (Stirling Albion) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

Foul by Willie Robertson (Stirling Albion).

Jack Leitch (Peterhead) wins a free kick on the left wing.

Substitution

Substitution, Stirling Albion. Willie Robertson replaces Kevin Moon.

Second Half

Second Half begins Stirling Albion 0, Peterhead 1.

Half Time

First Half ends, Stirling Albion 0, Peterhead 1.

Attempt saved. Peter MacDonald (Stirling Albion) header from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal.

Foul by Jack Leitch (Peterhead).

Kevin Moon (Stirling Albion) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Scott Brown (Peterhead) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by Peter MacDonald (Stirling Albion).

Foul by Jack Leitch (Peterhead).

Darren Barr (Stirling Albion) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Russell McLean (Peterhead) wins a free kick on the left wing.

Foul by Darren Barr (Stirling Albion).

Delay in match Darren Barr (Stirling Albion) because of an injury.

Attempt missed. William Gibson (Peterhead) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the right.

Attempt missed. Russell McLean (Peterhead) right footed shot from the right side of the box is high and wide to the right.

Corner, Peterhead. Conceded by Kevin Moon.

Corner, Peterhead. Conceded by Cameron Binnie.

Attempt saved. Rory McAllister (Peterhead) right footed shot from a difficult angle on the left is saved in the bottom right corner.

Foul by Scott Brown (Peterhead).

Liam Caddis (Stirling Albion) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Goal!

Goal! Stirling Albion 0, Peterhead 1. Mason Robertson (Peterhead) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Russell McLean.

Attempt saved. Rory McAllister (Peterhead) left footed shot from the right side of the box is saved in the bottom right corner.

Attempt saved. Russell McLean (Peterhead) header from the right side of the box is saved in the bottom right corner.

Booking

Kevin Moon (Stirling Albion) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

William Gibson (Peterhead) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by Kevin Moon (Stirling Albion).

Booking

Rory McAllister (Peterhead) is shown the yellow card.

Foul by Rory McAllister (Peterhead).

Lee Hamilton (Stirling Albion) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Darren Barr (Stirling Albion) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Rory McAllister (Peterhead).

Attempt missed. David McCracken (Peterhead) with an attempt from the centre of the box misses to the left following a corner.

Corner, Peterhead. Conceded by Ewan McNeil.

