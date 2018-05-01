Stenhousemuir v Queen's Park

Scottish League One - Play-off Semi-final - 1st Leg
Stenhousemuir0Queen's Park0

Line-ups

Stenhousemuir

  • 1Smith
  • 2Meechan
  • 4Dunlop
  • 3Dunlop
  • 5Donaldson
  • 11Ferns
  • 6Ferry
  • 8Paton
  • 10Scott
  • 7McGuigan
  • 9McMenamin

Substitutes

  • 12Marsh
  • 14Cook
  • 15Halleran
  • 16Dallas
  • 17McMinn
  • 18Longworth

Queen's Park

  • 1White
  • 2Millen
  • 5Cummins
  • 6Gibson
  • 3Burns
  • 4Fotheringham
  • 8Brady
  • 7Leitch
  • 10Donnelly
  • 11Galt
  • 9Keena

Substitutes

  • 12Orr
  • 14Docherty
  • 15McLauchlan
  • 16Ruth
  • 17Mortimer
  • 18McVey
  • 19MacPherson
Referee:
Alan Newlands

Live Text

Foul by Harrison Paton (Stenhousemuir).

Anton Brady (Queen's Park) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Corner, Stenhousemuir. Conceded by Scott Gibson.

Attempt saved. Aidan Keena (Queen's Park) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the top centre of the goal.

Attempt missed. Colin McMenamin (Stenhousemuir) right footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses the top left corner.

Kick Off

First Half begins.

Lineups are announced and players are warming up.

