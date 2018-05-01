Foul by Harrison Paton (Stenhousemuir).
Stenhousemuir v Queen's Park
Line-ups
Stenhousemuir
- 1Smith
- 2Meechan
- 4Dunlop
- 3Dunlop
- 5Donaldson
- 11Ferns
- 6Ferry
- 8Paton
- 10Scott
- 7McGuigan
- 9McMenamin
Substitutes
- 12Marsh
- 14Cook
- 15Halleran
- 16Dallas
- 17McMinn
- 18Longworth
Queen's Park
- 1White
- 2Millen
- 5Cummins
- 6Gibson
- 3Burns
- 4Fotheringham
- 8Brady
- 7Leitch
- 10Donnelly
- 11Galt
- 9Keena
Substitutes
- 12Orr
- 14Docherty
- 15McLauchlan
- 16Ruth
- 17Mortimer
- 18McVey
- 19MacPherson
- Referee:
- Alan Newlands
Live Text
Anton Brady (Queen's Park) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Corner, Stenhousemuir. Conceded by Scott Gibson.
Attempt saved. Aidan Keena (Queen's Park) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the top centre of the goal.
Attempt missed. Colin McMenamin (Stenhousemuir) right footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses the top left corner.
Kick Off
First Half begins.
Lineups are announced and players are warming up.