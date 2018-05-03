Dundee United v Dunfermline Athletic

Lee Ashcroft was sent off on Tuesday but is available for selection on Friday

Dundee United and Dunfermline Athletic are tied at 0-0 going into their Premiership play-off quarter-final second leg on Friday.

The Pars had defender Lee Ashcroft sent off in Tuesday's first leg.

However, Dunfermline have appealed against the dismissal and Ashcroft will be available at Tannadice, with the appeal to be heard on 10 May.

The winner will play Championship runners-up Livingston in the semi-final.

And the successful side at the semi-final stage will take on the team that finishes second bottom of the Premiership in the final.

Dunfermline have yet to beat United in five meetings so far this season, with the Tangerines winning two of those encounters.

Dundee United manager Csaba Laszlo said: "I don't think we are the big favourites, because Dunfermline have played 11 games in a row without losing. In their stadium we played the last 25 minutes [against 10 men] and didn't score, so generally I think both teams are similar.

"Here last time it was a draw, and I think they are capable of scoring everywhere. For this reason I don't think we are favourites. I think we have to play against a team that is always dangerous up front.

"Dunfermline had chances. It's not just us that had fantastic chances. I think both goalkeepers did a good job so it's the second leg now at Tannadice and maybe the home supporters will be more in favour of Dundee United, but the job must be done on the pitch."

Dunfermline forward Declan McManus, who came off the bench in Tuesday's draw and hit the bar with a header, told his club website: "Before the tie started we always believed that we could get through over the two legs.

"The way that it has turned out is not a bad result in any way, shape or form.

"We know that we will have plenty of fans up there as well like United did on Tuesday. If they are going to feel the pressure that is up to them. We will go into the game in exactly the same way as we did on Tuesday night and go there to win it."