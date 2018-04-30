Dunfermline Athletic v Dundee United

Scott McDonald has scored 15 goals in United's run to the play-offs

Dundee United midfielder Stewart Murdoch insists they will handle the pressure of the Premiership play-offs.

United kick off what they hope will be a six-match process when they travel to Dunfermline on Tuesday for the first leg of their quarter-final.

Csaba Laszlo's side ended the Championship campaign in third place, 13 points behind winners St Mirren, but won four of their last five games.

"The pressure throughout the season has been on United," Murdoch said.

"From the first ball, United were expected to win the league. We have obviously not achieved that but we are hoping we can achieve promotion through the play-offs.

"If you are going to sign for a club like United, you've got to be able to play under pressure.

"I'm sure there will be pressure within the Dunfermline camp; they are on a really good run and they will be expecting to win just as much as us.

"It will be a really good game, they are games I am really looking forward to.

"I'm sure the fans will turn out in their numbers and they will be really exciting events."

'Pars shouldn't fear anyone'

The second leg will take place at Tannadice on Friday, 4 May, with the winners facing Livingston, who finished second, in another two-legged encounter at the semi-final stage.

The semi-final winner will then have two more games against the side finishing 11th in the Premiership.

Dunfermline have not beaten United in 10 meetings over the past two seasons, but Pars defender Ryan Williamson sees no reason why his team cannot emerge victorious this week.

"I think with the quality that we have in our dressing room we are more than capable," he said.

"We shouldn't fear anyone going into the play-offs. With the quality that we have got we can really beat anybody on our day.

"Hopefully we can put in a big performance to give ourselves an advantage going into the second leg."