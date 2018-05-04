Birmingham City v Fulham

Fulham have not lost since Aleksandar Mitrovic joined on loan from Newcastle in January

Birmingham City will have defender Harlee Dean available as they take on promotion-chasing Fulham in their final day battle against relegation.

Dean has been suspended for Blues' past two games but could return to action.

Fulham left-back Matt Targett (ankle) could be fit but Floyd Ayite, Neeskens Kebano and Sheyi Ojo will be assessed.

The Cottagers are unbeaten in 23 league games but need to better Cardiff's result against Reading to finish second and be promoted automatically.

The permutations on the final day

Birmingham

Birmingham start the final day in 20th and will be safe if they avoid defeat by Fulham, barring a Burton win by more than 10 goals at Preston.

If they lose, they will go down if:

Barnsley and Burton both win against Derby and Preston respectively

Either Barnsley or Burton win and Bolton beat Nottingham Forest with a four-goal swing

Fulham

Fulham will start a point behind second-placed Cardiff and will be promoted if they better the Welsh club's result at home to Reading.

If Cardiff win, Fulham will finish third and will be involved in the play-offs.

SAM's prediction Home win 15% Draw 21% Away win 64%

SAM, the Sports Analytics Machine, is a super-computer built by @ProfIanMcHale of the University of Liverpool.

