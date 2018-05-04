Birmingham City v Fulham
- From the section Championship
Birmingham City will have defender Harlee Dean available as they take on promotion-chasing Fulham in their final day battle against relegation.
Dean has been suspended for Blues' past two games but could return to action.
Fulham left-back Matt Targett (ankle) could be fit but Floyd Ayite, Neeskens Kebano and Sheyi Ojo will be assessed.
The Cottagers are unbeaten in 23 league games but need to better Cardiff's result against Reading to finish second and be promoted automatically.
The permutations on the final day
Birmingham
Birmingham start the final day in 20th and will be safe if they avoid defeat by Fulham, barring a Burton win by more than 10 goals at Preston.
If they lose, they will go down if:
- Barnsley and Burton both win against Derby and Preston respectively
- Either Barnsley or Burton win and Bolton beat Nottingham Forest with a four-goal swing
Fulham
Fulham will start a point behind second-placed Cardiff and will be promoted if they better the Welsh club's result at home to Reading.
If Cardiff win, Fulham will finish third and will be involved in the play-offs.
|SAM's prediction
|Home win 15%
|Draw 21%
|Away win 64%
SAM, the Sports Analytics Machine, is a super-computer built by @ProfIanMcHale of the University of Liverpool.
Match facts
- Blues have not won back-to-back home league matches against Fulham since December 1991, beating them 1-0 at St Andrew's last season.
- Fulham have not completed a Football League double over Birmingham since the 1952-53 campaign.
- Birmingham have not lost on the final day of the league season in any of their past six Championship campaigns (W3 D3) - their last defeat was in 2010-11 in the Premier League, losing 2-1 to Spurs.
- However, Fulham are unbeaten in 23 league games (W18 D5), the longest current unbeaten run across England's top four tiers.
- Garry Monk's three previous Championship meetings with Fulham have all ended 1-1.
- Birmingham City have the league's lowest scoring top goalscorer (Sam Gallagher with six) while only 12 different Birmingham players have found the back of the net this season, also a league low.