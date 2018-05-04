Championship
Birmingham12:30Fulham
Venue: St. Andrew's Stadium

Birmingham City v Fulham

Fulham striker Aleksandar Mitrovic
Fulham have not lost since Aleksandar Mitrovic joined on loan from Newcastle in January
Birmingham City will have defender Harlee Dean available as they take on promotion-chasing Fulham in their final day battle against relegation.

Dean has been suspended for Blues' past two games but could return to action.

Fulham left-back Matt Targett (ankle) could be fit but Floyd Ayite, Neeskens Kebano and Sheyi Ojo will be assessed.

The Cottagers are unbeaten in 23 league games but need to better Cardiff's result against Reading to finish second and be promoted automatically.

The permutations on the final day

Birmingham

Birmingham start the final day in 20th and will be safe if they avoid defeat by Fulham, barring a Burton win by more than 10 goals at Preston.

If they lose, they will go down if:

  • Barnsley and Burton both win against Derby and Preston respectively
  • Either Barnsley or Burton win and Bolton beat Nottingham Forest with a four-goal swing

Fulham

Fulham will start a point behind second-placed Cardiff and will be promoted if they better the Welsh club's result at home to Reading.

If Cardiff win, Fulham will finish third and will be involved in the play-offs.

SAM's prediction
Home win 15%Draw 21%Away win 64%

SAM, the Sports Analytics Machine, is a super-computer built by @ProfIanMcHale of the University of Liverpool.

Match facts

  • Blues have not won back-to-back home league matches against Fulham since December 1991, beating them 1-0 at St Andrew's last season.
  • Fulham have not completed a Football League double over Birmingham since the 1952-53 campaign.
  • Birmingham have not lost on the final day of the league season in any of their past six Championship campaigns (W3 D3) - their last defeat was in 2010-11 in the Premier League, losing 2-1 to Spurs.
  • However, Fulham are unbeaten in 23 league games (W18 D5), the longest current unbeaten run across England's top four tiers.
  • Garry Monk's three previous Championship meetings with Fulham have all ended 1-1.
  • Birmingham City have the league's lowest scoring top goalscorer (Sam Gallagher with six) while only 12 different Birmingham players have found the back of the net this season, also a league low.

Sunday 6th May 2018

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Wolves45309682364699
2Cardiff452781069393089
3Fulham452513778433588
4Aston Villa4524111072413183
5Middlesbrough452291465432275
6Derby4519151166471972
7Preston4518161155451070
8Millwall4518151255451069
9Brentford4518141361511068
10Bristol City4517161265551067
11Sheff Utd45199175953666
12Norwich451515154855-760
13Ipswich45178205558-359
14Leeds45169205764-757
15QPR451511195868-1056
16Sheff Wed451315175459-554
17Nottm Forest45158224962-1353
18Hull451115196969048
19Reading451013224870-2243
20Birmingham45127263567-3243
21Barnsley45914224768-2141
22Burton451011243779-4241
23Bolton45913233672-3640
24Sunderland45616234980-3134
View full Championship table

