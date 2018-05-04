Leeds United v Queens Park Rangers

Leeds have won three and lost eight of their 15 matches under Paul Heckingbottom

Leeds United will be without attacking midfielder Pablo Hernandez, who has gone back to Spain as his wife is expecting their second child.

Defender Luke Ayling (ankle) could feature for the first time since January.

QPR boss Ian Holloway could give debuts to youngsters Giles Phillips and Charlie Owens.

Goalkeeper Matt Ingram could return to the squad after missing the win over Birmingham because of concussion.

SAM's prediction Home win 45% Draw 27% Away win 28%

SAM, the Sports Analytics Machine, is a super-computer built by @ProfIanMcHale of the University of Liverpool.

Match facts