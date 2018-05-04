Championship
Leeds12:30QPR
Venue: Elland Road

Leeds United v Queens Park Rangers

Paul Heckingbottom
Leeds have won three and lost eight of their 15 matches under Paul Heckingbottom
Leeds United will be without attacking midfielder Pablo Hernandez, who has gone back to Spain as his wife is expecting their second child.

Defender Luke Ayling (ankle) could feature for the first time since January.

QPR boss Ian Holloway could give debuts to youngsters Giles Phillips and Charlie Owens.

Goalkeeper Matt Ingram could return to the squad after missing the win over Birmingham because of concussion.

SAM's prediction
Home win 45%Draw 27%Away win 28%

SAM, the Sports Analytics Machine, is a super-computer built by @ProfIanMcHale of the University of Liverpool.

Match facts

  • Leeds are winless in their past three home league matches against the Hoops (D2 L1) since a 2-0 win in December 2010.
  • QPR have only lost one of their past seven league games against the Whites (W3 D3), but that defeat was in this season's reverse fixture.
  • Leeds have only lost one of their past 10 final league matches in a season (W5 D4), with each of their past four ending in draws.
  • When their final league match of a season has been away from home, QPR have lost seven of their past eight (W1), losing the past two by a four-goal margin to Leicester in 2014-15 (1-5) and Norwich last season (0-4).
  • Ian Holloway has lost six of his eight managerial trips to Elland Road (W1 D1), with his only win a 5-0 hammering with Blackpool in November 2011.
  • Luke Freeman has assisted 21% of QPR's 58 league goals this season (12 assists) - no player has assisted a higher percentage of their side's goals in the division.

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Wolves45309682364699
2Cardiff452781069393089
3Fulham452513778433588
4Aston Villa4524111072413183
5Middlesbrough452291465432275
6Derby4519151166471972
7Preston4518161155451070
8Millwall4518151255451069
9Brentford4518141361511068
10Bristol City4517161265551067
11Sheff Utd45199175953666
12Norwich451515154855-760
13Ipswich45178205558-359
14Leeds45169205764-757
15QPR451511195868-1056
16Sheff Wed451315175459-554
17Nottm Forest45158224962-1353
18Hull451115196969048
19Reading451013224870-2243
20Birmingham45127263567-3243
21Barnsley45914224768-2141
22Burton451011243779-4241
23Bolton45913233672-3640
24Sunderland45616234980-3134
View full Championship table

