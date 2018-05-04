Leeds United v Queens Park Rangers
-
Leeds United will be without attacking midfielder Pablo Hernandez, who has gone back to Spain as his wife is expecting their second child.
Defender Luke Ayling (ankle) could feature for the first time since January.
QPR boss Ian Holloway could give debuts to youngsters Giles Phillips and Charlie Owens.
Goalkeeper Matt Ingram could return to the squad after missing the win over Birmingham because of concussion.
|SAM's prediction
|Home win 45%
|Draw 27%
|Away win 28%
SAM, the Sports Analytics Machine, is a super-computer built by @ProfIanMcHale of the University of Liverpool.
Match facts
- Leeds are winless in their past three home league matches against the Hoops (D2 L1) since a 2-0 win in December 2010.
- QPR have only lost one of their past seven league games against the Whites (W3 D3), but that defeat was in this season's reverse fixture.
- Leeds have only lost one of their past 10 final league matches in a season (W5 D4), with each of their past four ending in draws.
- When their final league match of a season has been away from home, QPR have lost seven of their past eight (W1), losing the past two by a four-goal margin to Leicester in 2014-15 (1-5) and Norwich last season (0-4).
- Ian Holloway has lost six of his eight managerial trips to Elland Road (W1 D1), with his only win a 5-0 hammering with Blackpool in November 2011.
- Luke Freeman has assisted 21% of QPR's 58 league goals this season (12 assists) - no player has assisted a higher percentage of their side's goals in the division.