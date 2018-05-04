Brentford v Hull City
Brentford midfield pair Romaine Sawyers and Florian Jozefzoon are both a doubt to play against Hull City in their final game of the season.
Sawyers' ankle injury will be assessed and Jozefzoon is struggling for fitness as he suffers with a knee problem.
Hull City boss Nigel Adkins may give a first-team debut to young academy midfielder Dan Batty.
Batty has appeared in three cup games this season but could play in the Championship for the first time.
|SAM's prediction
|Home win 51%
|Draw 25%
|Away win 24%
SAM, the Sports Analytics Machine, is a super-computer built by @ProfIanMcHale of the University of Liverpool.
Match facts
- Brentford have lost each of their past three league matches against Hull, losing both games in 2015-16 and the reverse fixture this season.
- The Tigers have won four of their past six away league trips to Griffin Park (L2) although those games are spread between 1994 and 2015.
- Since losing their opening Championship game at Griffin Park this season, Brentford have lost just two of their 21 home games since (W9 D10).
- Hull have only won on the final day of the league season once in their past 13 seasons (D4 L8), a 5-1 win over Rotherham in 2015-16.
- Hull have conceded more goals from the penalty spot than any other team in the Championship this season (7).
- Brentford have benefitted from three own goals this season, a joint league-high (Hull, Reading and Sunderland also three).