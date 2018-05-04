Brentford v Hull City

Brentford will finish in the Championship's top 10, regardless of their result on Sunday

Brentford midfield pair Romaine Sawyers and Florian Jozefzoon are both a doubt to play against Hull City in their final game of the season.

Sawyers' ankle injury will be assessed and Jozefzoon is struggling for fitness as he suffers with a knee problem.

Hull City boss Nigel Adkins may give a first-team debut to young academy midfielder Dan Batty.

Batty has appeared in three cup games this season but could play in the Championship for the first time.

SAM's prediction Home win 51% Draw 25% Away win 24%

SAM, the Sports Analytics Machine, is a super-computer built by @ProfIanMcHale of the University of Liverpool.

