Brentford12:30Hull
Venue: Griffin Park

Brentford v Hull City

Brentford goalkeeper Daniel Bentley
Brentford will finish in the Championship's top 10, regardless of their result on Sunday
Brentford midfield pair Romaine Sawyers and Florian Jozefzoon are both a doubt to play against Hull City in their final game of the season.

Sawyers' ankle injury will be assessed and Jozefzoon is struggling for fitness as he suffers with a knee problem.

Hull City boss Nigel Adkins may give a first-team debut to young academy midfielder Dan Batty.

Batty has appeared in three cup games this season but could play in the Championship for the first time.

Match facts

  • Brentford have lost each of their past three league matches against Hull, losing both games in 2015-16 and the reverse fixture this season.
  • The Tigers have won four of their past six away league trips to Griffin Park (L2) although those games are spread between 1994 and 2015.
  • Since losing their opening Championship game at Griffin Park this season, Brentford have lost just two of their 21 home games since (W9 D10).
  • Hull have only won on the final day of the league season once in their past 13 seasons (D4 L8), a 5-1 win over Rotherham in 2015-16.
  • Hull have conceded more goals from the penalty spot than any other team in the Championship this season (7).
  • Brentford have benefitted from three own goals this season, a joint league-high (Hull, Reading and Sunderland also three).

