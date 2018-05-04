Cardiff City v Reading

Captain Sean Morrison is hoping to lead Cardiff City back to the Premier League after a four-year absence

Cardiff City, who will be promoted back to the Premier League if they match Fulham's result at Birmingham City, will be without midfielder Aron Gunnarsson (knee).

Marko Grujic or Craig Bryson are set to deputise for the Iceland international.

Reading welcome back long-term injury absentees centre-back Paul McShane and winger Callum Harriott.

Defenders Tyler Blackett (banned) and Omar Richards (calf) are out but winger Leandro Bacuna returns from suspension.

The permutations

Cardiff

Cardiff will claim the second automatic promotion place if they win, or if they at least match Fulham's result at Birmingham.

Third-placed Fulham, who will start one point behind Cardiff, will be promoted if they better Cardiff's result.

Reading

Reading will be safe if they avoid defeat, as long as Burton do not win at Preston by more than 20 goals.

If the Royals lose, they will go down if all of the following three results happen:

Barnsley beat Derby

Burton beat Preston

Birmingham avoid defeat by Fulham

SAM's prediction Home win 73% Draw 17% Away win 10%

SAM, the Sports Analytics Machine, is a super-computer built by @ProfIanMcHale of the University of Liverpool.

Reading manager Paul Clement told BBC Radio Berkshire:

"After the Ipswich defeat (4-0 at home), I thought about playing the under-23s side for this fixture. But that's not reality or sensible to do that.

"There will be a couple of changes. Players have been focused and know that we've missed a couple of opportunities in the past two games to make ourselves safe.

"But, we've not played well in those games and we have to do a lot better in what is a very, very big challenge on Sunday.

"It's a big game for us, but it's also a massive game for them and they'll be some nerves from their side as well."

Match facts