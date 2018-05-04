Cardiff City v Reading
-
- From the section Championship
Cardiff City, who will be promoted back to the Premier League if they match Fulham's result at Birmingham City, will be without midfielder Aron Gunnarsson (knee).
Marko Grujic or Craig Bryson are set to deputise for the Iceland international.
Reading welcome back long-term injury absentees centre-back Paul McShane and winger Callum Harriott.
Defenders Tyler Blackett (banned) and Omar Richards (calf) are out but winger Leandro Bacuna returns from suspension.
The permutations
Cardiff
Cardiff will claim the second automatic promotion place if they win, or if they at least match Fulham's result at Birmingham.
Third-placed Fulham, who will start one point behind Cardiff, will be promoted if they better Cardiff's result.
Reading
Reading will be safe if they avoid defeat, as long as Burton do not win at Preston by more than 20 goals.
If the Royals lose, they will go down if all of the following three results happen:
- Barnsley beat Derby
- Burton beat Preston
- Birmingham avoid defeat by Fulham
|SAM's prediction
|Home win 73%
|Draw 17%
|Away win 10%
SAM, the Sports Analytics Machine, is a super-computer built by @ProfIanMcHale of the University of Liverpool.
Reading manager Paul Clement told BBC Radio Berkshire:
"After the Ipswich defeat (4-0 at home), I thought about playing the under-23s side for this fixture. But that's not reality or sensible to do that.
"There will be a couple of changes. Players have been focused and know that we've missed a couple of opportunities in the past two games to make ourselves safe.
"But, we've not played well in those games and we have to do a lot better in what is a very, very big challenge on Sunday.
"It's a big game for us, but it's also a massive game for them and they'll be some nerves from their side as well."
Match facts
- Cardiff have won three of their past four home league meetings with Reading (L1) although they lost 1-0 last season.
- The Royals are unbeaten in their past four league games against Cardiff (W2 D2).
- Cardiff have won 13 of their 20 Championship games in 2018 - only Fulham have won more since the turn of the year (16).
- By contrast, only Sunderland (two) have won fewer Championship games than Reading (three) in 2018.
- Neil Warnock is set to face Reading in a home match for the first time since November 2010 with QPR, a 3-1 win - his past six games against them have all been at the Madejski Stadium.
- Junior Hoilett has both scored more goals (nine) and provided more assists (11) this season than he has in any of his previous eight seasons in England.