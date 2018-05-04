Preston North End v Burton Albion
Preston, chasing a play-off place, host a Burton side hoping to avoid relegation in an intriguing game on the final day of the Championship season.
Seventh-placed North End are hoping midfielder Ben Pearson will be fit after he played on with cramp during the win over Sheffield United.
Burton have won their past three matches to give themselves a chance of finishing outside the bottom three.
Damien McCrory (shoulder) and Lloyd Dyer (hamstring) are both doubtful.
The permutations
Preston
Preston must win to stand any chance of finishing in the top six and, in that eventuality, would definitely do so if sixth-placed Derby lose at home to Barnsley.
If the Rams draw, North End would need to win by a nine-goal margin to match Derby's goal difference.
Burton
Burton's goal difference means, realistically, they will be relegated if they lose at Preston, as they would need Barnsley to lose at Derby by at least 22 goals.
If the Brewers draw, they will go down if Barnsley avoid defeat or Bolton win against Nottingham Forest.
Even if they win, their minus 42 goal difference means they will almost certainly go down if Barnsley win plus Reading and Birmingham avoid defeat by Cardiff and Fulham respectively.
|SAM's prediction
|Home win 65%
|Draw 21%
|Away win 14%
SAM, the Sports Analytics Machine, is a super-computer built by @ProfIanMcHale of the University of Liverpool.
Match facts
- Preston have never lost to Burton in the Football League (W2 D1).
- The only previous league meeting between the teams at Deepdale ended 1-1 in the Championship last season.
- When their final match of a league season has been at Deepdale, Preston are unbeaten in their past 14 matches (W11 D3) since losing 2-1 to Notts County in 1987-88.
- Burton Albion have won three consecutive league games having won just one of their previous 16.
- No Championship side has won more points from losing positions than Preston North End (19).
- Alan Browne has hit the woodwork four times this season - only Norwich's James Maddison (five) and Leeds' Pierre-Michel Lasogga (six) have hit the woodwork more.