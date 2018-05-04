Preston North End v Burton Albion

Consecutive wins against Sunderland and Bolton have kept Burton in with a chance of staying in the Championship

Preston, chasing a play-off place, host a Burton side hoping to avoid relegation in an intriguing game on the final day of the Championship season.

Seventh-placed North End are hoping midfielder Ben Pearson will be fit after he played on with cramp during the win over Sheffield United.

Burton have won their past three matches to give themselves a chance of finishing outside the bottom three.

Damien McCrory (shoulder) and Lloyd Dyer (hamstring) are both doubtful.

The permutations

Preston

Preston must win to stand any chance of finishing in the top six and, in that eventuality, would definitely do so if sixth-placed Derby lose at home to Barnsley.

If the Rams draw, North End would need to win by a nine-goal margin to match Derby's goal difference.

Burton

Burton's goal difference means, realistically, they will be relegated if they lose at Preston, as they would need Barnsley to lose at Derby by at least 22 goals.

If the Brewers draw, they will go down if Barnsley avoid defeat or Bolton win against Nottingham Forest.

Even if they win, their minus 42 goal difference means they will almost certainly go down if Barnsley win plus Reading and Birmingham avoid defeat by Cardiff and Fulham respectively.

SAM's prediction Home win 65% Draw 21% Away win 14%

SAM, the Sports Analytics Machine, is a super-computer built by @ProfIanMcHale of the University of Liverpool.

Match facts