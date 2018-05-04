Championship
Preston12:30Burton
Venue: Deepdale

Preston North End v Burton Albion

Burton Albion celebrate
Consecutive wins against Sunderland and Bolton have kept Burton in with a chance of staying in the Championship
Preston, chasing a play-off place, host a Burton side hoping to avoid relegation in an intriguing game on the final day of the Championship season.

Seventh-placed North End are hoping midfielder Ben Pearson will be fit after he played on with cramp during the win over Sheffield United.

Burton have won their past three matches to give themselves a chance of finishing outside the bottom three.

Damien McCrory (shoulder) and Lloyd Dyer (hamstring) are both doubtful.

The permutations

Preston

Preston must win to stand any chance of finishing in the top six and, in that eventuality, would definitely do so if sixth-placed Derby lose at home to Barnsley.

If the Rams draw, North End would need to win by a nine-goal margin to match Derby's goal difference.

Burton

Burton's goal difference means, realistically, they will be relegated if they lose at Preston, as they would need Barnsley to lose at Derby by at least 22 goals.

If the Brewers draw, they will go down if Barnsley avoid defeat or Bolton win against Nottingham Forest.

Even if they win, their minus 42 goal difference means they will almost certainly go down if Barnsley win plus Reading and Birmingham avoid defeat by Cardiff and Fulham respectively.

SAM's prediction
Home win 65%Draw 21%Away win 14%

SAM, the Sports Analytics Machine, is a super-computer built by @ProfIanMcHale of the University of Liverpool.

Match facts

  • Preston have never lost to Burton in the Football League (W2 D1).
  • The only previous league meeting between the teams at Deepdale ended 1-1 in the Championship last season.
  • When their final match of a league season has been at Deepdale, Preston are unbeaten in their past 14 matches (W11 D3) since losing 2-1 to Notts County in 1987-88.
  • Burton Albion have won three consecutive league games having won just one of their previous 16.
  • No Championship side has won more points from losing positions than Preston North End (19).
  • Alan Browne has hit the woodwork four times this season - only Norwich's James Maddison (five) and Leeds' Pierre-Michel Lasogga (six) have hit the woodwork more.

Sunday 6th May 2018

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Wolves45309682364699
2Cardiff452781069393089
3Fulham452513778433588
4Aston Villa4524111072413183
5Middlesbrough452291465432275
6Derby4519151166471972
7Preston4518161155451070
8Millwall4518151255451069
9Brentford4518141361511068
10Bristol City4517161265551067
11Sheff Utd45199175953666
12Norwich451515154855-760
13Ipswich45178205558-359
14Leeds45169205764-757
15QPR451511195868-1056
16Sheff Wed451315175459-554
17Nottm Forest45158224962-1353
18Hull451115196969048
19Reading451013224870-2243
20Birmingham45127263567-3243
21Barnsley45914224768-2141
22Burton451011243779-4241
23Bolton45913233672-3640
24Sunderland45616234980-3134
