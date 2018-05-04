Derby County v Barnsley

Gary Rowett's Derby will finish in the top six if they beat relegation-threatened Barnsley

Derby County have no new injury or suspension concerns as they look to secure a play-off place.

Midfielder George Thorne, who has not featured since March, could be involved for the Rams.

Barnsley, who go into the game at Pride Park out of the relegation zone on goal difference only, could include defender Matt Mills (back).

Tykes goalkeeper Jack Walton is likely to retain his place after keeping a clean sheet against Brentford.

The permutations

Derby

Derby's goal difference means that, realistically, they will take the final play-off place if they avoid defeat.

A draw would leave Preston needing to beat Burton by nine goals to match Derby's goal difference.

Even if they lose, they will make the play-offs unless Preston win or Millwall beat Aston Villa - Millwall would also need to bridge a nine-goal gap to match Derby's goal difference in that eventuality.

Barnsley

Barnsley will be relegated if they lose and either Burton avoid defeat at Preston or Bolton beat Nottingham Forest.

If the Tykes draw, they will be down if either Burton or Bolton win.

But goal difference means that, realistically, they will be safe if they win as it would require Burton winning by at least 22 goals at Preston to overtake them.

SAM's prediction Home win 64% Draw 22% Away win 14%

SAM, the Sports Analytics Machine, is a super-computer built by @ProfIanMcHale of the University of Liverpool.

Derby manager Gary Rowett told BBC Radio Derby:

"Even though this will be perceived as a big game, I think the players have been so relaxed all week.

"They're looking forward to the game and so keen to get out there again and to build on the Cardiff and Villa performances.

"I think there is some real positive momentum around our training ground at the minute.

"Everybody knows how important the game is. But I think it's important we go out there, we relax and we have a little bit of freedom about the way we play."

Barnsley manager Jose Morais told BBC Radio Sheffield:

"We've been playing against the odds for most of the season, but I believe it's possible to win against the odds.

"To repeat a performance like the one against Brentford takes consistent work and belief and I've seen that throughout the season.

"The strength is to handle the moments when you're low to go from that to a high point and these happen when you win.

"We've got a strong belief about what we can do and that's what I want to focus on. I believe we can do it and so do my players."

