Millwall v Aston Villa

Aston Villa will finish fourth in the Championship. regardless of their result at The Den

Millwall hope full-back Mahlon Romeo and midfielder Ben Marshall can start against Aston Villa after both were injured in the loss at Middlesbrough which damaged the Lions' play-off bid.

Veteran midfielder Tim Cahill continues his suspension for violent conduct.

Aston Villa are likely to be without left-back Neil Taylor (hamstring) and midfielder Birkir Bjarnason (calf).

With a play-off spot secured, manager Steve Bruce has the option of resting some of his key players at The Den.

Bruce's mother passed away on Friday but he is expected to take charge of his team for their final league match of the season.

The permutations

Millwall's slim play-off hopes rely on them beating Aston Villa.

In that eventuality, Preston must not beat Burton and Derby must lose at home to Barnsley. Millwall would also need to turn around a nine-goal swing to match Derby's goal difference.

SAM's prediction Home win 33% Draw 28% Away win 39%

SAM, the Sports Analytics Machine, is a super-computer built by @ProfIanMcHale of the University of Liverpool.

Match facts