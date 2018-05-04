Millwall v Aston Villa
-
- From the section Championship
Millwall hope full-back Mahlon Romeo and midfielder Ben Marshall can start against Aston Villa after both were injured in the loss at Middlesbrough which damaged the Lions' play-off bid.
Veteran midfielder Tim Cahill continues his suspension for violent conduct.
Aston Villa are likely to be without left-back Neil Taylor (hamstring) and midfielder Birkir Bjarnason (calf).
With a play-off spot secured, manager Steve Bruce has the option of resting some of his key players at The Den.
Bruce's mother passed away on Friday but he is expected to take charge of his team for their final league match of the season.
The permutations
Millwall's slim play-off hopes rely on them beating Aston Villa.
In that eventuality, Preston must not beat Burton and Derby must lose at home to Barnsley. Millwall would also need to turn around a nine-goal swing to match Derby's goal difference.
|SAM's prediction
|Home win 33%
|Draw 28%
|Away win 39%
SAM, the Sports Analytics Machine, is a super-computer built by @ProfIanMcHale of the University of Liverpool.
Match facts
- Millwall have won their past five home matches against Villa in all competitions, although this is their first meeting since an FA Cup tie in January 2013.
- Villa have not faced Millwall away from home in a league match since December 1989 - they lost 2-0.
- Millwall are unbeaten in their past nine home matches on the final day of a league season (W7 D2) since losing 1-0 to Luton at The Den in 1998-99.
- Aston Villa, meanwhile, have not won their last match in a league season since 2010-11, when they beat Liverpool - they have drawn two and lost four since.
- Villa have scored 17 headed goals this campaign - more than any other side in the division.
- Millwall's Jordan Archer has made seven errors leading to goals this campaign, more than any other player in the division.