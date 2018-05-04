Championship
Millwall12:30Aston Villa
Venue: The Den

Millwall v Aston Villa

Aston Villa will finish fourth in the Championship. regardless of their result at The Den
Millwall hope full-back Mahlon Romeo and midfielder Ben Marshall can start against Aston Villa after both were injured in the loss at Middlesbrough which damaged the Lions' play-off bid.

Veteran midfielder Tim Cahill continues his suspension for violent conduct.

Aston Villa are likely to be without left-back Neil Taylor (hamstring) and midfielder Birkir Bjarnason (calf).

With a play-off spot secured, manager Steve Bruce has the option of resting some of his key players at The Den.

Bruce's mother passed away on Friday but he is expected to take charge of his team for their final league match of the season.

The permutations

Millwall's slim play-off hopes rely on them beating Aston Villa.

In that eventuality, Preston must not beat Burton and Derby must lose at home to Barnsley. Millwall would also need to turn around a nine-goal swing to match Derby's goal difference.

Match facts

  • Millwall have won their past five home matches against Villa in all competitions, although this is their first meeting since an FA Cup tie in January 2013.
  • Villa have not faced Millwall away from home in a league match since December 1989 - they lost 2-0.
  • Millwall are unbeaten in their past nine home matches on the final day of a league season (W7 D2) since losing 1-0 to Luton at The Den in 1998-99.
  • Aston Villa, meanwhile, have not won their last match in a league season since 2010-11, when they beat Liverpool - they have drawn two and lost four since.
  • Villa have scored 17 headed goals this campaign - more than any other side in the division.
  • Millwall's Jordan Archer has made seven errors leading to goals this campaign, more than any other player in the division.

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Wolves45309682364699
2Cardiff452781069393089
3Fulham452513778433588
4Aston Villa4524111072413183
5Middlesbrough452291465432275
6Derby4519151166471972
7Preston4518161155451070
8Millwall4518151255451069
9Brentford4518141361511068
10Bristol City4517161265551067
11Sheff Utd45199175953666
12Norwich451515154855-760
13Ipswich45178205558-359
14Leeds45169205764-757
15QPR451511195868-1056
16Sheff Wed451315175459-554
17Nottm Forest45158224962-1353
18Hull451115196969048
19Reading451013224870-2243
20Birmingham45127263567-3243
21Barnsley45914224768-2141
22Burton451011243779-4241
23Bolton45913233672-3640
24Sunderland45616234980-3134
