Bolton Wanderers v Nottingham Forest

Bolton must beat Nottingham Forest to have any realistic hope of avoiding relegation

Bolton boss Phil Parkinson could bring in midfielders Josh Vela, Filipe Morais and Will Buckley for their crucial last day game against Nottingham Forest.

Wanderers are one point behind Burton, who are also in the bottom three, and Barnsley who are fourth from bottom.

Nottingham Forest midfielder Chris Cohen will not feature against Bolton after announcing his retirement.

Cohen came on late in their final home game of the season against Bristol City after a long-term knee injury.

The permutations on the final day

Bolton will be relegated if their lose their final game against Nottingham Forest.

Realistically, a draw will not be enough as they would need a 15-goal swing against Barnsley, even if the Tykes lose.

Even if they win, Bolton will go down if three of the following things happen:

Reading avoid losing to Cardiff with a 14-goal swing on Bolton

Birmingham avoid losing to Fulham with a four-goal swing on Bolton

Barnsley beat Derby

Burton beat Preston

SAM's prediction Home win 55% Draw 25% Away win 20%

SAM, the Sports Analytics Machine, is a super-computer built by @ProfIanMcHale of the University of Liverpool.

Match facts