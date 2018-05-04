Championship
Bolton12:30Nottm Forest
Venue: Macron Stadium

Bolton Wanderers v Nottingham Forest

Bolton players dejected
Bolton must beat Nottingham Forest to have any realistic hope of avoiding relegation
Bolton boss Phil Parkinson could bring in midfielders Josh Vela, Filipe Morais and Will Buckley for their crucial last day game against Nottingham Forest.

Wanderers are one point behind Burton, who are also in the bottom three, and Barnsley who are fourth from bottom.

Nottingham Forest midfielder Chris Cohen will not feature against Bolton after announcing his retirement.

Cohen came on late in their final home game of the season against Bristol City after a long-term knee injury.

The permutations on the final day

Bolton will be relegated if their lose their final game against Nottingham Forest.

Realistically, a draw will not be enough as they would need a 15-goal swing against Barnsley, even if the Tykes lose.

Even if they win, Bolton will go down if three of the following things happen:

  • Reading avoid losing to Cardiff with a 14-goal swing on Bolton
  • Birmingham avoid losing to Fulham with a four-goal swing on Bolton
  • Barnsley beat Derby
  • Burton beat Preston
SAM's prediction
Home win 55%Draw 25%Away win 20%

SAM, the Sports Analytics Machine, is a super-computer built by @ProfIanMcHale of the University of Liverpool.

Match facts

  • Bolton are winless in their past nine league matches against Nottingham Forest (D5 L4) since a 2-0 win in March 2001.
  • Forest have not beaten the Trotters away from home in the league since November 1978 under Brian Clough.
  • Bolton have won just one of their past 12 Championship games (D4 L7), and are without a win in seven (D1 L6), failing to score in five of their previous six.
  • Nottingham Forest have failed to score in four of their previous five away games (D2 L3), losing each of the previous three.
  • Aitor Karanka has won five of his six Championship meetings with Bolton (D1), winning most recently in April 2016 with Middlesbrough.
  • Kieran Dowell has scored a team-high nine league goals for Nottingham Forest this season, with seven of those coming away from home.

Sunday 6th May 2018

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Wolves45309682364699
2Cardiff452781069393089
3Fulham452513778433588
4Aston Villa4524111072413183
5Middlesbrough452291465432275
6Derby4519151166471972
7Preston4518161155451070
8Millwall4518151255451069
9Brentford4518141361511068
10Bristol City4517161265551067
11Sheff Utd45199175953666
12Norwich451515154855-760
13Ipswich45178205558-359
14Leeds45169205764-757
15QPR451511195868-1056
16Sheff Wed451315175459-554
17Nottm Forest45158224962-1353
18Hull451115196969048
19Reading451013224870-2243
20Birmingham45127263567-3243
21Barnsley45914224768-2141
22Burton451011243779-4241
23Bolton45913233672-3640
24Sunderland45616234980-3134
View full Championship table

