Bolton Wanderers v Nottingham Forest

Bolton boss Phil Parkinson could bring in midfielders Josh Vela, Filipe Morais and Will Buckley for their crucial last day game against Nottingham Forest.
Wanderers are one point behind Burton, who are also in the bottom three, and Barnsley who are fourth from bottom.
Nottingham Forest midfielder Chris Cohen will not feature against Bolton after announcing his retirement.
Cohen came on late in their final home game of the season against Bristol City after a long-term knee injury.
The permutations on the final day
Bolton will be relegated if their lose their final game against Nottingham Forest.
Realistically, a draw will not be enough as they would need a 15-goal swing against Barnsley, even if the Tykes lose.
Even if they win, Bolton will go down if three of the following things happen:
- Reading avoid losing to Cardiff with a 14-goal swing on Bolton
- Birmingham avoid losing to Fulham with a four-goal swing on Bolton
- Barnsley beat Derby
- Burton beat Preston
|SAM's prediction
|Home win 55%
|Draw 25%
|Away win 20%
SAM, the Sports Analytics Machine, is a super-computer built by @ProfIanMcHale of the University of Liverpool.
Match facts
- Bolton are winless in their past nine league matches against Nottingham Forest (D5 L4) since a 2-0 win in March 2001.
- Forest have not beaten the Trotters away from home in the league since November 1978 under Brian Clough.
- Bolton have won just one of their past 12 Championship games (D4 L7), and are without a win in seven (D1 L6), failing to score in five of their previous six.
- Nottingham Forest have failed to score in four of their previous five away games (D2 L3), losing each of the previous three.
- Aitor Karanka has won five of his six Championship meetings with Bolton (D1), winning most recently in April 2016 with Middlesbrough.
- Kieran Dowell has scored a team-high nine league goals for Nottingham Forest this season, with seven of those coming away from home.