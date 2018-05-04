Championship
Ipswich12:30Middlesbrough
Venue: Portman Road

Ipswich Town v Middlesbrough

Middlesbrough boss Tony Pulis
Tony Pulis' Middlesbrough are guaranteed a Championship play-off spot
Ipswich will be without midfielder Grant Ward as he continues to serve his three-match suspension.

Luke Hyam and Cole Skuse could come back in after missing the 4-0 win at Reading through injury and illness respectively.

Middlesbrough boss Tony Pulis could rest players after his side confirmed their place in the play-offs with a win over Millwall last week.

Patrick Bamford (head) could come back into the starting XI.

SAM's prediction
Home win 23%Draw 25%Away win 52%

SAM, the Sports Analytics Machine, is a super-computer built by @ProfIanMcHale of the University of Liverpool.

Match facts

  • Ipswich have failed to score in each of their past three league matches against Middlesbrough (D1 L2).
  • Middlesbrough have not won back-to-back away league visits to Ipswich since April 1977.
  • The Blues have won just one of their past eight league games at Portman Road (D3 L4).
  • Middlesbrough are one of four Championship sides yet to have lost a single game in which they have been leading (Aston Villa, Nottingham Forest and Wolves also).
  • Ipswich Town, alongside Norwich City, have made 124 line-up changes this campaign, the most in the division.
  • No Championship player has scored as many goals without providing a single assist this season as Britt Assombalonga (15 goals, 0 assists).

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Wolves45309682364699
2Cardiff452781069393089
3Fulham452513778433588
4Aston Villa4524111072413183
5Middlesbrough452291465432275
6Derby4519151166471972
7Preston4518161155451070
8Millwall4518151255451069
9Brentford4518141361511068
10Bristol City4517161265551067
11Sheff Utd45199175953666
12Norwich451515154855-760
13Ipswich45178205558-359
14Leeds45169205764-757
15QPR451511195868-1056
16Sheff Wed451315175459-554
17Nottm Forest45158224962-1353
18Hull451115196969048
19Reading451013224870-2243
20Birmingham45127263567-3243
21Barnsley45914224768-2141
22Burton451011243779-4241
23Bolton45913233672-3640
24Sunderland45616234980-3134
View full Championship table

