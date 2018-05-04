Ipswich Town v Middlesbrough
Ipswich will be without midfielder Grant Ward as he continues to serve his three-match suspension.
Luke Hyam and Cole Skuse could come back in after missing the 4-0 win at Reading through injury and illness respectively.
Middlesbrough boss Tony Pulis could rest players after his side confirmed their place in the play-offs with a win over Millwall last week.
Patrick Bamford (head) could come back into the starting XI.
|SAM's prediction
|Home win 23%
|Draw 25%
|Away win 52%
SAM, the Sports Analytics Machine, is a super-computer built by @ProfIanMcHale of the University of Liverpool.
Match facts
- Ipswich have failed to score in each of their past three league matches against Middlesbrough (D1 L2).
- Middlesbrough have not won back-to-back away league visits to Ipswich since April 1977.
- The Blues have won just one of their past eight league games at Portman Road (D3 L4).
- Middlesbrough are one of four Championship sides yet to have lost a single game in which they have been leading (Aston Villa, Nottingham Forest and Wolves also).
- Ipswich Town, alongside Norwich City, have made 124 line-up changes this campaign, the most in the division.
- No Championship player has scored as many goals without providing a single assist this season as Britt Assombalonga (15 goals, 0 assists).