Ipswich Town v Middlesbrough

Tony Pulis' Middlesbrough are guaranteed a Championship play-off spot

Ipswich will be without midfielder Grant Ward as he continues to serve his three-match suspension.

Luke Hyam and Cole Skuse could come back in after missing the 4-0 win at Reading through injury and illness respectively.

Middlesbrough boss Tony Pulis could rest players after his side confirmed their place in the play-offs with a win over Millwall last week.

Patrick Bamford (head) could come back into the starting XI.

SAM's prediction Home win 23% Draw 25% Away win 52%

SAM, the Sports Analytics Machine, is a super-computer built by @ProfIanMcHale of the University of Liverpool.

Match facts