Bristol City12:30Sheff Utd
Venue: Ashton Gate

Bristol City v Sheffield United

Sheffield United celebrate
Both Bristol City and Sheffield United saw their play-off hopes disappear after failing to win their penultimate matches
Click here for live text coverage on Sunday 10:30-16:00 BST

Bristol City will be without Nathan Baker and several other players as they face Sheffield United in the final game of the Championship season.

Baker came off with concussion in their draw against Nottingham Forest while boss Lee Johnson said "five or six" first-team players would be assessed.

Sheffield United boss Chris Wilder could choose from an unchanged squad.

The Blades boss has no new injury concerns after his side lost to Preston North End last week.

Match facts

  • Bristol City have lost three of their past four home league matches against Sheffield United (W1), losing each of the past two.
  • The Blades have not lost back-to-back league matches against Bristol City since December 1998.
  • Victory over Sheffield United would see Bristol City finish the season on 70 points - their highest tally in the second tier since reaching the play-offs in 2007-08 with 74 points.
  • Sheffield United have won just one of their past eight league games (D4 L3).
  • Bobby Reid has both scored and assisted in his past two home games (two goals, two assists). The last Championship player to both score and assist in three consecutive home league games in a single season was Adel Taarabt for QPR in 2010-11 (4 games - 5 goals, 5 assists).
  • Leon Clarke has scored 31% of Sheffield United's 59 league goals this season (18 goals) - no player has scored a higher percentage of their side's goals.

Find out more

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Wolves45309682364699
2Cardiff452781069393089
3Fulham452513778433588
4Aston Villa4524111072413183
5Middlesbrough452291465432275
6Derby4519151166471972
7Preston4518161155451070
8Millwall4518151255451069
9Brentford4518141361511068
10Bristol City4517161265551067
11Sheff Utd45199175953666
12Norwich451515154855-760
13Ipswich45178205558-359
14Leeds45169205764-757
15QPR451511195868-1056
16Sheff Wed451315175459-554
17Nottm Forest45158224962-1353
18Hull451115196969048
19Reading451013224870-2243
20Birmingham45127263567-3243
21Barnsley45914224768-2141
22Burton451011243779-4241
23Bolton45913233672-3640
24Sunderland45616234980-3134
View full Championship table

