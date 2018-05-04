Bristol City v Sheffield United
Bristol City will be without Nathan Baker and several other players as they face Sheffield United in the final game of the Championship season.
Baker came off with concussion in their draw against Nottingham Forest while boss Lee Johnson said "five or six" first-team players would be assessed.
Sheffield United boss Chris Wilder could choose from an unchanged squad.
The Blades boss has no new injury concerns after his side lost to Preston North End last week.
|SAM's prediction
|Home win 38%
|Draw 27%
|Away win 35%
SAM, the Sports Analytics Machine, is a super-computer built by @ProfIanMcHale of the University of Liverpool.
Match facts
- Bristol City have lost three of their past four home league matches against Sheffield United (W1), losing each of the past two.
- The Blades have not lost back-to-back league matches against Bristol City since December 1998.
- Victory over Sheffield United would see Bristol City finish the season on 70 points - their highest tally in the second tier since reaching the play-offs in 2007-08 with 74 points.
- Sheffield United have won just one of their past eight league games (D4 L3).
- Bobby Reid has both scored and assisted in his past two home games (two goals, two assists). The last Championship player to both score and assist in three consecutive home league games in a single season was Adel Taarabt for QPR in 2010-11 (4 games - 5 goals, 5 assists).
- Leon Clarke has scored 31% of Sheffield United's 59 league goals this season (18 goals) - no player has scored a higher percentage of their side's goals.