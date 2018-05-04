Championship
Sheff Wed12:30Norwich
Venue: Hillsborough

Sheffield Wednesday v Norwich City

Fernando Forestieri
Sheffield Wednesday have been without forward Fernando Forestieri (right) for much of the season because of injury
Sheffield Wednesday are likely to again utilise some younger players when they finish their season at home to Norwich.

Jos Luhukay's in-form side have won five of their past eight matches and drew 0-0 against champions Wolves at Molineux in their most recent outing.

Norwich are without Mario Vrancic (groin) and Alex Tettey (knee), while centre-back Grant Hanley (ankle) is a doubt for the trip to Hillsborough.

Victory will secure a top-half finish for Daniel Farke's Canaries.

SAM's prediction
Home win 36%Draw 27%Away win 37%

SAM, the Sports Analytics Machine, is a super-computer built by @ProfIanMcHale of the University of Liverpool.

Match facts

  • The Owls have lost one of their past 15 home matches against Norwich in all competitions (W10 D4), a 5-0 defeat in December 2001.
  • Since losing eight consecutive league matches to the Owls between 2005 and 2009, the Canaries have lost just one of their past five (W2 D2).
  • Sheffield Wednesday have kept three consecutive clean sheets (W2 D1), last going on a longer run in April 2016 (run of four).
  • Norwich have lost five of their past six away league matches on the final day of a league season (W1), conceding 22 goals in those matches.
  • Irrespective of their result in this game, Sheffield Wednesday will hit their lowest points tally since the 2013-14 season (53, currently on 54 points).
  • James Maddison has been directly involved in 46% of Norwich's 48 league goals this campaign (14 goals, eight assists) - no Championship player has been involved in a higher percentage of their side's goals.

Scores, Results & Fixtures

Sunday 6th May 2018

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Wolves45309682364699
2Cardiff452781069393089
3Fulham452513778433588
4Aston Villa4524111072413183
5Middlesbrough452291465432275
6Derby4519151166471972
7Preston4518161155451070
8Millwall4518151255451069
9Brentford4518141361511068
10Bristol City4517161265551067
11Sheff Utd45199175953666
12Norwich451515154855-760
13Ipswich45178205558-359
14Leeds45169205764-757
15QPR451511195868-1056
16Sheff Wed451315175459-554
17Nottm Forest45158224962-1353
18Hull451115196969048
19Reading451013224870-2243
20Birmingham45127263567-3243
21Barnsley45914224768-2141
22Burton451011243779-4241
23Bolton45913233672-3640
24Sunderland45616234980-3134
