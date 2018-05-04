Sheffield Wednesday v Norwich City
-
- From the section Championship
Sheffield Wednesday are likely to again utilise some younger players when they finish their season at home to Norwich.
Jos Luhukay's in-form side have won five of their past eight matches and drew 0-0 against champions Wolves at Molineux in their most recent outing.
Norwich are without Mario Vrancic (groin) and Alex Tettey (knee), while centre-back Grant Hanley (ankle) is a doubt for the trip to Hillsborough.
Victory will secure a top-half finish for Daniel Farke's Canaries.
|SAM's prediction
|Home win 36%
|Draw 27%
|Away win 37%
SAM, the Sports Analytics Machine, is a super-computer built by @ProfIanMcHale of the University of Liverpool.
Match facts
- The Owls have lost one of their past 15 home matches against Norwich in all competitions (W10 D4), a 5-0 defeat in December 2001.
- Since losing eight consecutive league matches to the Owls between 2005 and 2009, the Canaries have lost just one of their past five (W2 D2).
- Sheffield Wednesday have kept three consecutive clean sheets (W2 D1), last going on a longer run in April 2016 (run of four).
- Norwich have lost five of their past six away league matches on the final day of a league season (W1), conceding 22 goals in those matches.
- Irrespective of their result in this game, Sheffield Wednesday will hit their lowest points tally since the 2013-14 season (53, currently on 54 points).
- James Maddison has been directly involved in 46% of Norwich's 48 league goals this campaign (14 goals, eight assists) - no Championship player has been involved in a higher percentage of their side's goals.