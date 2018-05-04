Sunderland v Wolverhampton Wanderers

Wolves were presented with the Championship trophy after the draw with Sheffield Wednesday on 28 April

Robbie Stockdale will take charge of relegated Sunderland against champions Wolves following manager Chris Coleman's exit on 29 April.

Winger Aiden McGeady (heel) is again likely to miss out for the Black Cats, who are certain to finish bottom.

Wolves are unlikely to risk winger Ivan Cavaleiro, who has missed their past two games with a hamstring problem.

A victory for Wolves would mean they have beaten every team in the Championship at least once this season.

SAM's prediction Home win 14% Draw 20% Away win 66%

SAM, the Sports Analytics Machine, is a super-computer built by @ProfIanMcHale of the University of Liverpool.

Match facts