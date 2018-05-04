Heart of Midlothian v Celtic

Hearts beat Celtic 4-0 in the last match between the pair at Tynecastle

Demetri Mitchell is expected to make his Hearts return against Celtic after more than two months out injured.

David Milinkovic and Joaquim Adao will be assessed, but Marcus Godinho, Jamie Brandon, Arnaud Djoum, Prince Buaben and Andy Irving are all out.

Celtic striker Moussa Dembele and midfielder Stuart Armstrong should return to the squad after missing the 5-0 win over Rangers.

Long-term injury absentees Nir Bitton and Jonny Hayes are still out.

MATCH STATS

Hearts have won just one of their past nine home Scottish Premiership games against Celtic, however that victory did come the last time they hosted Celtic at Tynecastle back in December (4-0), ending Celtic's record 56-game league unbeaten run in the process.

Celtic have lost just one of their past 20 top-flight matches against Hearts, keeping 11 clean sheets during this period.

Hearts have won six of their past nine Premiership games at home, conceding just two goals and keeping seven clean sheets.

Celtic lost in their most recent league away trip to Hibs, they have not lost twice in a row on the road since March 2013.

PRE-MATCH VIEWS

Hearts manager Craig Levein: "I'm excited about the next two matches.

"I feel we will perform on Sunday and Wednesday [in the Edinburgh derby against Hibernian].

"It would be good to finish the season on a high, particularly for our home supporters."

Celtic manager Brendan Rodgers: "We were beaten by the better team on the day [in December's 4-0 defeat].

"We had an incredible run of 69 [domestic] games [unbeaten], it may never be done again and Hearts were the better team on the day.

"We are off the back of a brilliant performance where we played really well. We got the scoreline we wanted to wrap up the league and we have three league games to finish and we would like to finish them as strong as we can."