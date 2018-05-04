Chelsea v Liverpool

Liverpool forward Mo Salah has scored 31 Premier League goals this season

TEAM NEWS

Chelsea defender Marcos Alonso is available to face Liverpool on Sunday after completing a three-match suspension.

David Luiz and Ethan Ampadu remain on the sidelines with injury.

Liverpool have no fresh injury concerns following their Champions League semi-final on Wednesday.

However, their long list of absentees includes Joel Matip, Emre Can, Adam Lallana and Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain, while Joe Gomez remains a doubt.

MOTD COMMENTATOR'S NOTES

Martin Fisher: "Liverpool fans could be forgiven for thinking about little else but Kiev at the moment. That mouth-watering Champions League final is uppermost in their minds.

"Jurgen Klopp and his players cannot afford their thoughts to drift in that direction as there's still work to be done in the Premier League.

"The Reds need to clinch a top-four place to ensure they're involved in next season's Champions League.

"A draw at Stamford Bridge should be enough, victory certainly will, but defeat would mean Chelsea close to within three points with a game in hand.

"Clearly for Antonio Conte's men it's a must-win game. Liverpool's physical and mental fatigue should help their cause."

LAWRO'S PREDICTION

I am going to go for a draw, which would be enough for Jurgen Klopp's side, and leave Chelsea trying to salvage something from their season in the FA Cup final.

Prediction: 1-1

MATCH FACTS

Head-to-head

Liverpool are unbeaten in the past six meetings. Their two victories in that time both came away. The only visiting side to win three consecutive Premier League games at Stamford Bridge is Blackburn in the mid-1990s.

Victory for Chelsea would be their 50th top-flight win over the Reds.

Liverpool's run of 13 league games without a clean sheet against Chelsea is their longest such top-flight run since a streak of 17 matches against Blackburn between 1947 and 1995.

Chelsea

Chelsea have won four successive matches in all competitions but have only earned one point from their last two home league games.

A fourth successive victory on Sunday would equal their longest Premier League winning streak of the season.

The Blues have won only two of their nine Premier League fixtures this season versus the other current top-six teams (D3, L4).

Olivier Giroud has scored four goals in his last five Premier League starts against Liverpool.

Liverpool

Liverpool have kept seven clean sheets in their last 12 Premier League matches.

They have won one of their last four Premier League away games (D2, L1).

The Reds have won only three of their last 11 Premier League matches directly following a Champions League fixture (D6, L2).

Jurgen Klopp is unbeaten in all five Premier League matches as a manager against Chelsea, winning two and drawing three.

Mohamed Salah needs one goal to set an outright Premier League record of scoring 32 times in a 38-game season.

He has scored in each of his last four competitive matches against his former club Chelsea - for Basel and Liverpool.

SAM's verdict Most probable score: 1-1 Probability of draw: 27% Probability of home win: 47% Probability of away win: 26%

SAM (Sports Analytics Machine) is a super-computer created by @ProfIanMcHale at the University of Liverpool that is used to predict the outcome of football matches.