Manchester City v Huddersfield Town

Manchester City are on course for a host of Premier League records

TEAM NEWS

Manchester City midfielder David Silva is set to play after missing the win over West Ham for personal reasons.

Kyle Walker and John Stones should both have recovered from groin injuries, with fellow defender Vincent Kompany also set to be fit.

Huddersfield's Tom Ince faces a fitness test on the hamstring injury that kept him out of the defeat by Everton.

Michael Hefele has returned to training after a knee injury but this game is likely to be too soon for the defender.

MOTD COMMENTATOR'S NOTES

Guy Mowbray: "Coronation day for the champions will undoubtedly be special but the match will have to be extraordinary to go above another instance of this fixture in the list of most memorable games for both clubs.

"In November 1987, Manchester City beat Huddersfield 10-1, with three different players (David White, Paul Stewart, Tony Adcock) scoring hat-tricks to leave the Terriers' then manager, goal-scoring great Malcolm Macdonald, close to tears.

"Huddersfield's current chief executive Julian Winter played that day and may suffer flashbacks if City fire as they usually do.

"Any defeat for Town - and it would be a big surprise if they avoid one - could put them closer to this memorable season ending in tears."

Twitter: @Guymowbray

WHAT THE MANAGERS SAY

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola: "What we have to think about is winning another game. When that happens, we will break huge records.

"But the target is to win the game. Of course it will be a special day. We are going to enjoy it."

Huddersfield Town head coach David Wagner: "Everybody is excited. I don't think they're nervous because we have too much experience in comparable situations like this.

"We had experiences last year and 'belters' this year, and now we have three games to go and everything is in our hands."

LAWRO'S PREDICTION

City are flying and the handbrake is off - they are just having a great end to the season and they are battering everybody.

Prediction: 4-0

Lawro's full predictions v singer James Bay

Think you can do better than Lawro? Predict the score for this match and the rest of this round's Premier League fixtures in our Predictor game

MATCH FACTS

Head-to-head

Huddersfield are unbeaten on their last three league visits to Manchester City, winning the last two - although the most recent was in 1999.

Manchester City came from a goal down to beat Huddersfield 2-1 when the clubs met earlier this season.

City's biggest league win came when they beat Huddersfield 10-1 at home in Division Two in 1987. Three City players scored hat-tricks: Paul Stewart, David White and Tony Adcock.

That victory remains the last time a club has scored 10 goals in a single game in the top four English divisions.

Manchester City

Manchester City have won eight of their last nine Premier League matches.

City have scored 102 goals in 35 league games this season - they need two more to eclipse Chelsea's Premier League record of 103, set in 2009-10. The last team to score than 103 in a top-flight campaign were Tottenham, who scored 111 in 1962-63.

Victory over Huddersfield would be City's 31st in the league this season, which would be a new Premier League record. It would also equal the all-time top-flight record, set by Spurs in 1960-61.

A win would also take City to a Premier League record total of 96 points, surpassing the 95 set by Chelsea in 2004-05.

Raheem Sterling has had a hand in more Premier League goals this season (18 goals, 11 assists) than any other English player. He needs one more goal to make it 50 in the Premier League.

Huddersfield Town

Huddersfield have won just one of their last seven Premier League matches (D2, L4).

The Terriers have failed to score in 19 Premier League games this season and are the joint lowest scorers along with Swansea.

Huddersfield have scored eight goals from set-pieces, fewer than any other Premier League side. Manchester City have scored 23 goals from set-pieces, more than any other top-flight side.

Huddersfield's two remaining league games are against Chelsea away and Arsenal at home.

SAM's verdict Most probable score: 3-0 Probability of draw: 6% Probability of home win: 92% Probability of away win: 2%

SAM (Sports Analytics Machine) is a super-computer created by @ProfIanMcHale at the University of Liverpool that is used to predict the outcome of football matches.