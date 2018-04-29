Steven Gerrard: Rangers confident of appointment in coming days

Steven Gerrard has previously turned down the chance to manager MK Dons

Rangers are confident of appointing former Liverpool and England captain Steven Gerrard as manager in the coming days.

BBC Scotland understands talks between the club and Gerrard have gone well, with the 37-year-old believed to be keen on taking over at Ibrox.

Gerrard is a youth development coach at Anfield.

Graeme Murty, 43, has been in charge of Rangers since October following the sacking of Pedro Caixinha.

Brendan Rodgers, Liverpool's former boss at Liverpool, is currently manager of Celtic as they attempt to win back-to-back domestic trebles.

More to follow