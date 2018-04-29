Dundee 1-2 Motherwell: McCann frustration at referee Walsh

Dundee manager Neil McCann has injuries to contend with in the battle against relegation

Dundee manager Neil McCann has criticised the decision-making of referee Nick Walsh during his side's 2-1 defeat to Motherwell.

McCann felt the visitors should have been penalised for a handball during the build-up to the winning goal.

"I'm standing next to the fourth official, Willie Collum, and it's a clear handball," McCann said.

"Willie has not only said twice, he's shown the hand signal, but he's been ignored by the referee, Nick Walsh."

Dundee took the lead through a Cedric Kipre own goal, but turned the scoreline around thanks to Ryan Bowman and Kipre scoring at the other end, much to McCann's frustration.

"There is a bit of anger as well," he said.

"For me, Nick Walsh is on the wrong side, it clips his right hand and Willie's saying handball, handball. That's the type of thing that drives managers mad. It takes a lot of control, because that impacts the game hugely.

"Other than that I felt we were by far the better side, we played some fantastic stuff but our finishing let us down. But that type of decision is something that rubs on you very hard."

Motherwell defender Cedric Kipre scored the winning goal against Dundee

Dundee are currently 10th in the Premiership, four points clear of Partick Thistle in 11th and six clear of bottom club Ross County.

Their next game is at home to Hamilton, who are level on points with Dundee but one place above on goal difference, and McCann has injuries to Sofien Moussa and Genseric Kusunga to contend with.

"It's far too early to take any decision on them," McCann said.

"Moussa, it seems, is a bit of a muscle injury, [Kusunga] we'll just need to see medically how he is. I'm still hopeful he'll be okay for next week, there's still a lot of time before we have to kick a ball again.

"We know what we have to do. If we take care of our business and win our games, it's irrelevant what the rest of the teams do.

"It's sore just now. I'm going to make sure the boys recover and then we'll start preparing for Hamilton. I'm not going to be too hard of them in terms of their attitude."